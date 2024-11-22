NFL schedule: Broncos-Chargers flexed to Thursday Night Football

The 2024 NFL schedule has undergone two changes for Week 16, the league announced Friday.

The Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers game, previously scheduled for 4:05pm ET on FOX on Sunday, December 22, has been flexed to Thursday Night Football. The Broncos and Chargers will now play on Thursday, Dec. 19 with streaming coverage via Amazon’s Prime Video at 8:20pm ET.

As a result, the previously scheduled Thursday Night Football matchup, Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, has been moved to 1:00pm ET on FOX.

This marks the first time that the NFL has utilized a flex move for its Thursday Night Football contest.

No other Week 16 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL Schedule | Week 16

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Denver at LA Chargers – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Kansas City – 1pm, NBC/Peacock

Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 4:30pm, FOX

Sunday, Dec. 22

NY Giants at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX

New England at Buffalo – 1pm, CBS

Detroit at Chicago – 1pm, FOX

Cleveland at Cincinnati – 1pm, FOX

Tennessee at Indianapolis – 1pm, CBS

LA Rams at NY Jets – 1pm, CBS

Philadelphia at Washington – 1pm, FOX

Arizona at Carolina – 1pm, FOX

Minnesota at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX

Jacksonville at Las Vegas – 4:25pm, CBS

San Francisco at Miami – 4:25pm, CBS

Tampa Bay at Dallas – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Dec. 23

New Orleans at Green Bay – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

