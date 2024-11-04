NFL schedule: Bengals-Chargers flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 11

The 2024 NFL schedule has undergone two changes for Week 11, the league announced Monday.
The Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers game, previously scheduled for 4:25pm ET on CBS on November 17, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football. The Bengals and Chargers will now play at 8:20pm ET with television coverage on NBC and streaming via Peacock.
As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football matchup, Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets, has been moved to 1:00pm ET on CBS.
No other Week 11 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.
Below is the revised schedule for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
NFL Schedule | Week 11
* All times Eastern.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Washington at Philadelphia – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Nov. 17
Green Bay at Chicago – 1pm, FOX
Jacksonville at Detroit – 1pm, CBS
Minnesota at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS
Las Vegas at Miami – 1pm, CBS
LA Rams at New England – 1pm, FOX
Cleveland at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX
Indianapolis at NY Jets – 1pm, CBS
Baltimore at Pittsburgh – 1pm, CBS
Atlanta at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX
Seattle at San Francisco – 4:05pm, FOX
Kansas City at Buffalo – 4:25pm, CBS
Cincinnati at LA Chargers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
Monday, Nov. 18
Houston at Dallas – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
Week 11 Byes: Arizona, Carolina, New York Giants, Tampa Bay
