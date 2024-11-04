NFL schedule: Bengals-Chargers flexed to Sunday Night Football in Week 11

The 2024 NFL schedule has undergone two changes for Week 11, the league announced Monday.

The Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers game, previously scheduled for 4:25pm ET on CBS on November 17, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football. The Bengals and Chargers will now play at 8:20pm ET with television coverage on NBC and streaming via Peacock.

As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football matchup, Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets, has been moved to 1:00pm ET on CBS.

No other Week 11 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL Schedule | Week 11

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Washington at Philadelphia – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Nov. 17

Green Bay at Chicago – 1pm, FOX

Jacksonville at Detroit – 1pm, CBS

Minnesota at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS

Las Vegas at Miami – 1pm, CBS

LA Rams at New England – 1pm, FOX

Cleveland at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX

Indianapolis at NY Jets – 1pm, CBS

Baltimore at Pittsburgh – 1pm, CBS

Atlanta at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX

Seattle at San Francisco – 4:05pm, FOX

Kansas City at Buffalo – 4:25pm, CBS

Cincinnati at LA Chargers – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Nov. 18

Houston at Dallas – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Week 11 Byes: Arizona, Carolina, New York Giants, Tampa Bay

