NFL schedule 2026: Broncos, Chiefs to open season on Monday Night Football

The NFL schedule release 2026 continues with another matchup announced, and this one features the Denver Broncos taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the first Monday Night Football matchup of the season.

Denver and Kansas City will square off on Monday, September 17, 2026, with the game airing on ABC and ESPN. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The @Chiefs will host the @Broncos to kick off Monday Night Football in 2026. NFL Schedule Release — Thursday 8pm ET on ESPN/NFLN pic.twitter.com/xEhAdl4GBt — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2026

The complete NFL schedule for the 2026 season is set for release on Thursday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET. In the lead up to that reveal, the league is announcing select game dates and kickoff times.

The NFL Schedule for 2026 will begin with the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks hosting an opponent to be announced on Wednesday, September 9. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

On Monday, the NFL announced that the Week 1 Sunday Night Football matchup will feature the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, September 13). The league also revealed that the Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving (Thursday, November 26) and the Buffalo Bills will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 17.

Below are all of the matchups that have been officially announced by the NFL so far (all times Eastern):

WEEK 1

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Opponent TBA at Seattle – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Thursday, Sept. 10

San Francisco at LA Rams (in Australia) – 8:35pm, Netflix



Sunday, Sept. 13

Dallas at NY Giants – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Sept. 14

Denver at Kansas City – 8pm, ABC/ESPN

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 17

Detroit at Buffalo – 8:15pm, Prime Video

WEEK 3

Sunday, Sept. 28

Baltimore at Dallas (in Brazil) – 4:25pm, CBS/Paramount+



WEEK 9

Sunday, Nov. 8

Cincinnati at Atlanta (in Spain) – 9:30am, NFLN

WEEK 12



Thursday, Nov. 26

Philadelphia at Dallas – 4:30pm, FOX

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The NFL Preseason Schedule kicks off on Thursday, August 6 with the Carolina Panthers taking on the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2026 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated as they are announced this week.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West