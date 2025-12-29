NFL schedule 2025: Week 18 Saturday doubleheader, Sunday kickoff times set

The NFL has announced the Week 18 schedule for the 2025 season, which includes two Saturday contests.
Week 18 will feature a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 4:30pm ET with the Carolina Panthers visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That will be followed by the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Seattle Seahawks at 8:00pm ET. Both Week 18 Saturday games will be broadcast on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC.
The Sunday Night Football Game in Week 18 will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20pm ET on NBC and Peacock. The Ravens-Steelers game will be the last contest of the 2025 regular-season, which is referred to as Game 272.
The 14 remaining regular-season matchups are slated for Sunday afternoon at either 1:00pm ET or 4:25pm ET on CBS or FOX.
The NFL Playoff Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 with the Wild-Card round.
Below is the complete schedule for Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
NFL SCHEDULE 2025: WEEK 18
* All times Eastern.
Saturday, Jan. 3
Carolina at Tampa Bay – 4:30pm, ESPN/ABC
Seattle at San Francisco – 8pm, ESPN/ABC
Sunday, Jan. 4
New Orleans at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX
Cleveland at Cincinnati – 1pm, CBS
Indianapolis at Houston – 1pm, CBS
Tennessee at Jacksonville – 1pm, FOX
Green Bay at Minnesota – 1pm, CBS
Dallas at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX
LA Chargers at Denver – 4:25pm, CBS
Arizona at LA Rams – 4:25pm, FOX
Kansas City at Las Vegas – 4:25pm, CBS
Miami at New England – 4:25pm, FOX
Detroit at Chicago – 4:25pm, FOX
NY Jets at Buffalo – 4:25pm, CBS
Washington at Philadelphia – 4:25pm, CBS
Baltimore at Pittsburgh – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
