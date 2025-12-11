NFL Schedule 2025: Week 17 slate finalized

The NFL schedule for Week 17 of the 2025 season has been finalized, the league announced Wednesday.

The NFL previously released a list of five possible contests for a Saturday doubleheader. The two games have now been set, and it will begin with the Houston Texans visiting the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:30pm ET on the NFL Network.

The primetime Saturday game during Week 17 will see the Green Bay Packers hosting the Baltimore Ravens and the contest will be streamed exclusively by Peacock at 8:00pm ET.

The other three contests that were possible for Saturday — Seattle at Carolina, Arizona at Cincinnati, and NY Giants at Las Vegas — will each be played on Sunday, Dec. 28.

Week 17 kicks off with a trio of Christmas Day contests on Thursday, Dec. 25, all of which were previously announced — Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (1:00pm ET, Netflix), Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (4:30pm ET, Netflix, and Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15pm ET, Prime Video).

Below is the revised schedule for Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL Schedule 2025: Week 17

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 25

Dallas at Washington – 1pm, Netflix

Detroit at Minnesota – 4:30pm, Netflix

Denver at Kansas City – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 27

Houston at LA Chargers – 4:30pm, NFLN

Baltimore at Green Bay – 8pm, Peacock

Sunday, Dec. 28

Seattle at Carolina – 1pm, CBS

Arizona at Cincinnati – 1pm, FOX

Pittsburgh at Cleveland – 1pm, CBS

Jacksonville at Indianapolis – 1pm, FOX

Tampa Bay at Miami – 1pm, FOX

New England at NY Jets – 1pm, FOX

New Orleans at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS

NY Giants at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, CBS

Philadelphia at Buffalo – 4:25pm, FOX

Chicago at San Francisco – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Dec. 29

LA Rams at Atlanta – 8:15pm, ESPN

NFL Schedules