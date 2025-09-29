NFL Schedule 2025: Two changes announced for Week 6

The 2025 NFL schedule has undergone two changes for Week 6, the league announced Monday. Both games are CBS broadcasts.

The San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday, Oct. 12 in Week 6, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on CBS, has been flexed and will now kickoff at 4:25pm ET. The 49ers-Buccaneers contest remains on CBS.

As a result of that change, the New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints game on Sunday, Oct. 12 has been moved from 4:25pm ET and will now kickoff at 1:00pm ET on CBS.

No other Week 6 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL Schedule 2025: Week 6

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Oct. 9

Philadelphia at NY Giants – 8:15pm, Prime Video/NFL+

Sunday, Oct. 12

Denver vs. NY Jets (in London) – 9:30am – NFLN/NFL+

LA Rams at Baltimore – 1pm, FOX

Dallas at Carolina – 1pm, FOX

Arizona at Indianapolis – 1pm, FOX

Seattle at Jacksonville – 1pm, FOX

LA Chargers at Miami – 1pm, CBS

Cleveland at Pittsburgh – 1pm, CBS

New England at New Orleans – 1pm, CBS

Tennessee at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, FOX

San Francisco at Tampa Bay – 4:25pm, CBS

Cincinnati at Green Bay – 4:25pm, CBS

Detroit at Kansas City – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock/NFL+

Monday, Oct. 13

Buffalo at Atlanta – 7:15pm, ESPN/NFL+

Chicago at Washington – 8:15pm, ABC/NFL+

NFL SCHEDULES

NFL Schedule (weekly)

NFL Playoff Schedule

NFL Team Schedules