NFL Schedule 2025: Two changes announced for Week 14

The 2025 NFL schedule has undergone two changes for Week 14, the league announced Thursday. Both games are FOX broadcasts.

The Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers game on Sunday, Dec. 7 in Week 14, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on FOX, has been flexed and will now kickoff at 4:25pm ET. The Bears-Packers contest remains on FOX.

As a result of that change, the Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, Dec. 7 has been moved from 4:25pm ET and will now kickoff at 1:00pm ET on FOX.

No other Week 14 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL Schedule 2025: Week 14

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 4

Dallas at Detroit – 8:15pm, Prime Video/NFL+

Sunday, Dec. 7

Seattle at Atlanta – 1:00pm, FOX

Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 1:00pm, CBS

Cincinnati at Buffalo – 1:00pm, FOX

Tennessee at Cleveland – 1:00pm, FOX

Indianapolis at Jacksonville – 1:00pm, CBS

Washington at Minnesota – 1:00pm, FOX

Miami at NY Jets – 1:00pm, CBS

New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 1:00pm, CBS

Denver at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, CBS

LA Rams at Arizona – 4:25pm, FOX

Chicago at Green Bay – 4:25pm, FOX

Houston at Kansas City – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock/NFL+

Monday, Dec. 8

Philadelphia at LA Chargers – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

