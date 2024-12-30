NFL schedule 2024: Week 18 Saturday doubleheader, Sunday kickoff times set

The NFL has announced the Week 18 schedule for the 2024 season, which includes two Saturday contests.

Week 18 will feature a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 4:30pm ET with the Cleveland Browns visiting the Baltimore Ravens. That will be followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:00pm ET. Both Week 18 Saturday games will be broadcast on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC.

The Sunday Night Football Game in Week 18 will feature the Detroit Lions hosting the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20pm ET on NBC. The Lions-Vikings game will be the last contest of the 2024 regular-season, which is referred to as Game 272.

The 14 remaining regular-season matchups are slated for Sunday afternoon at either 1:00pm ET or 4:25pm ET on CBS or FOX.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2025 with the Wild-Card round.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL SCHEDULE 2024: WEEK 18

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Cleveland at Baltimore – 4:30pm, ESPN/ABC

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh – 8pm, ESPN/ABC

Sunday, Jan. 5

Carolina at Atlanta – 1pm, CBS

Washington at Dallas – 1pm, FOX

Chicago at Green Bay – 1pm, FOX

Jacksonville at Indianapolis – 1pm, FOX

Buffalo at New England – 1pm, CBS

NY Giants at Philadelphia – 1pm, CBS

New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 1pm, FOX

Houston at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS

San Francisco at Arizona – 4:25pm, FOX

Kansas City at Denver – 4:25pm, CBS

LA Chargers at Las Vegas – 4:25pm, CBS

Seattle at LA Rams – 4:25pm, FOX

Miami at NY Jets – 4:25pm, FOX

Minnesota at Detroit – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

