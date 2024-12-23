NFL Schedule 2024: Two games flexed in Week 17

The NFL schedule for 2024 has undergone two changes for Week 17, the league announced Monday.
The Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday, Dec. 29, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on FOX, has been flexed and will now kickoff at 4:25pm ET. The Packers-Vikings contest remains on FOX.
As a result of that move, the Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 4:25pm ET has been moved to 1:00pm ET and remains on FOX.
No other Week 17 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.
Below is the revised schedule for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
NFL Schedule: Week 17
* All times Eastern.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Kansas City at Pittsburgh – 1pm, Netflix
Baltimore at Houston – 4:30pm, Netflix
Thursday, Dec. 26
Seattle at Chicago – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 28
LA Chargers at New England – 1pm, NFLN
Denver at Cincinnati – 4:30pm, NFLN
Arizona at LA Rams – 8pm, NFLN
Sunday, Dec. 29
NY Jets at Buffalo – 1pm, CBS
Tennessee at Jacksonville – 1pm, CBS
Las Vegas at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX
Indianapolis at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX
Carolina at Tampa Bay – 1pm, CBS
Dallas at Philadelphia – 1pm, FOX
Miami at Cleveland – 4:05pm, CBS
Green Bay at Minnesota – 4:25pm, FOX
Atlanta at Washington – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
Monday, Dec. 30
Detroit at San Francisco – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
