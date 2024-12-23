NFL Schedule 2024: Two games flexed in Week 17

The NFL schedule for 2024 has undergone two changes for Week 17, the league announced Monday.

The Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday, Dec. 29, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on FOX, has been flexed and will now kickoff at 4:25pm ET. The Packers-Vikings contest remains on FOX.

As a result of that move, the Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 4:25pm ET has been moved to 1:00pm ET and remains on FOX.

No other Week 17 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL Schedule: Week 17

* All times Eastern.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Kansas City at Pittsburgh – 1pm, Netflix

Baltimore at Houston – 4:30pm, Netflix

Thursday, Dec. 26

Seattle at Chicago – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 28

LA Chargers at New England – 1pm, NFLN

Denver at Cincinnati – 4:30pm, NFLN

Arizona at LA Rams – 8pm, NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 29

NY Jets at Buffalo – 1pm, CBS

Tennessee at Jacksonville – 1pm, CBS

Las Vegas at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX

Indianapolis at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX

Carolina at Tampa Bay – 1pm, CBS

Dallas at Philadelphia – 1pm, FOX

Miami at Cleveland – 4:05pm, CBS

Green Bay at Minnesota – 4:25pm, FOX

Atlanta at Washington – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Dec. 30

Detroit at San Francisco – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

