NFL Schedule 2024: Two games flexed in Week 16

The NFL schedule for 2024 has undergone two changes for Week 16, the league announced Monday.

The New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, Dec. 22, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on CBS, has been flexed and will now kickoff at 4:25pm ET. The Patriots-Bills contest remains on CBS.

Additionally, the Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1:00pm ET has been moved from FOX to CBS.

No other Week 16 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL Schedule: Week 16

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Denver at LA Chargers – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston at Kansas City – 1pm, NBC/Peacock

Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 4:30pm, FOX

Sunday, Dec. 22

NY Giants at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX

Arizona at Carolina – 1pm, FOX

Detroit at Chicago – 1pm, FOX

Cleveland at Cincinnati – 1pm, CBS

Tennessee at Indianapolis – 1pm, CBS

LA Rams at NY Jets – 1pm, CBS

Philadelphia at Washington – 1pm, FOX

Minnesota at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX

New England at Buffalo – 4:25pm, CBS

Jacksonville at Las Vegas – 4:25pm, CBS

San Francisco at Miami – 4:25pm, CBS

Tampa Bay at Dallas – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Dec. 23

New Orleans at Green Bay – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

