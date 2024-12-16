NFL Schedule 2024: Two games flexed in Week 16

The NFL schedule for 2024 has undergone two changes for Week 16, the league announced Monday.
The New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills game on Sunday, Dec. 22, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on CBS, has been flexed and will now kickoff at 4:25pm ET. The Patriots-Bills contest remains on CBS.
Additionally, the Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1:00pm ET has been moved from FOX to CBS.
No other Week 16 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.
Below is the revised schedule for Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
NFL Schedule: Week 16
* All times Eastern.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Denver at LA Chargers – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 21
Houston at Kansas City – 1pm, NBC/Peacock
Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 4:30pm, FOX
Sunday, Dec. 22
NY Giants at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX
Arizona at Carolina – 1pm, FOX
Detroit at Chicago – 1pm, FOX
Cleveland at Cincinnati – 1pm, CBS
Tennessee at Indianapolis – 1pm, CBS
LA Rams at NY Jets – 1pm, CBS
Philadelphia at Washington – 1pm, FOX
Minnesota at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX
New England at Buffalo – 4:25pm, CBS
Jacksonville at Las Vegas – 4:25pm, CBS
San Francisco at Miami – 4:25pm, CBS
Tampa Bay at Dallas – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
Monday, Dec. 23
New Orleans at Green Bay – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
NFL Schedules
It’s the team that chasing Chiefs for Home field advantage Bills vs Team that once upon a time that ruled 4:25PM Kickoff however Drake Maye have a excellent future Patriots.
1:00PM Games in both Buffalo & Boston are Rams at Jets on CBS & My Eagles at Commanders on FOX.
Good News for die-hard Jets Fans living in Syracuse, NY, Scranton, PA & Burlington, VT.