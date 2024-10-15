NFL Schedule 2024: Two changes announced for Week 8

The 2024 NFL schedule has undergone two changes for Week 8, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders game on Sunday, Oct. 27 in Week 8, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on CBS, has been flexed and will now kickoff at 4:25pm ET. The Bears-Commanders contest remains on CBS.

As a result of that change, the Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday, Oct. 27 has been moved from 4:25pm ET and will now kickoff at 1:00pm ET on CBS.

No other Week 8 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

NFL SCHEDULE 2024 | WEEK 8

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Minnesota at LA Rams – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 27

Philadelphia at Cincinnati – 1pm, CBS

Baltimore at Cleveland – 1pm, CBS

Tennessee at Detroit – 1pm, FOX

Arizona at Miami – 1pm, FOX

NY Jets at New England – 1pm, CBS

Atlanta at Tampa Bay – 1pm, FOX

Green Bay at Jacksonville – 1pm, FOX

Indianapolis at Houston – 1pm, CBS

New Orleans at LA Chargers – 4:05pm, FOX

Buffalo at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX

Carolina at Denver – 4:25pm, CBS

Kansas City at Las Vegas – 4:25pm, CBS

Chicago at Washington – 4:25pm, CBS

Dallas at San Francisco – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock

Monday, Oct. 28

NY Giants at Pittsburgh – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

