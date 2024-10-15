NFL Schedule 2024: Two changes announced for Week 8

The 2024 NFL schedule has undergone two changes for Week 8, the league announced on Tuesday.
The Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders game on Sunday, Oct. 27 in Week 8, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on CBS, has been flexed and will now kickoff at 4:25pm ET. The Bears-Commanders contest remains on CBS.
As a result of that change, the Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals game on Sunday, Oct. 27 has been moved from 4:25pm ET and will now kickoff at 1:00pm ET on CBS.
No other Week 8 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.
Below is the revised schedule for Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
NFL SCHEDULE 2024 | WEEK 8
* All times Eastern.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Minnesota at LA Rams – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 27
Philadelphia at Cincinnati – 1pm, CBS
Baltimore at Cleveland – 1pm, CBS
Tennessee at Detroit – 1pm, FOX
Arizona at Miami – 1pm, FOX
NY Jets at New England – 1pm, CBS
Atlanta at Tampa Bay – 1pm, FOX
Green Bay at Jacksonville – 1pm, FOX
Indianapolis at Houston – 1pm, CBS
New Orleans at LA Chargers – 4:05pm, FOX
Buffalo at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX
Carolina at Denver – 4:25pm, CBS
Kansas City at Las Vegas – 4:25pm, CBS
Chicago at Washington – 4:25pm, CBS
Dallas at San Francisco – 8:20pm, NBC/Peacock
Monday, Oct. 28
NY Giants at Pittsburgh – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
NFL Schedules
As a Bears fan looking forward to battle between first two players taken in 24 Draft Caleb Williams vs Jayden Daniels.