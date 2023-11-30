NFL schedule 2023: Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network set

The Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on the NFL Network has been set on the 2023 schedule, the league announced on Thursday.

The NFL previously announced that a pool of five games were eligible to be played on Saturday during Week 15 of the 2023 season. Today they picked the three contests, which will be played on Saturday, Dec. 16 and televised by the NFL Network. Below are the details:

Minnesota at Cincinnati – 1:00pm ET

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis – 4:30pm ET

Denver at Detroit – 8:15pm ET

The two remaining games that were eligible to be played on Saturday are now confirmed for Sunday, Dec. 17. Those two contests are the Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns. Both games will kickoff at 1:00pm ET on FOX.

The NFL also announced its first-ever Monday Night Football flex today. The Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game in Week 15 was moved to Monday Night Football (MNF). In turn, the previously scheduled MNF game, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, was moved to Sunday at 1:00pm ET.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. See our 2023 NFL schedule for the entire season slate by week.

2023 NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 15

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 14

LA Chargers at Las Vegas – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 16

Minnesota at Cincinnati – 1pm, NFLN

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis – 4:30pm, NFLN

Denver at Detroit – 8:15pm, NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 17

Atlanta at Carolina – 1pm, FOX

Chicago at Cleveland – 1pm, FOX

Tampa Bay at Green Bay – 1pm, CBS

NY Jets at Miami – 1pm, CBS

Kansas City at New England – 1pm, FOX

NY Giants at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX

Houston at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS

San Francisco at Arizona – 4:05pm, CBS

Washington at LA Rams – 4:05pm, CBS

Dallas at Buffalo – 4:25pm, FOX

Baltimore at Jacksonville – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Dec. 18

Philadelphia at Seattle – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

