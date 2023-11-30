NFL Schedule 2023: Eagles-Seahawks flexed to Monday Night Football

The 2023 NFL schedule has undergone several changes for Week 15, the league announced on Thursday.

The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game, previously scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17, has been flexed to Monday Night Football (Monday, Dec. 18). The Eagles and Seahawks contest will kickoff at 8:15pm ET on Monday night with television coverage on ESPN and ABC.

As a result, the previously scheduled Monday Night Football matchup, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, has been moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 and will kickoff at 1:00pm ET on FOX.

The NFL has also set the three matchups that will air on NFL Network on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Those three contests are as follows:

Minnesota at Cincinnati – 1:00pm

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis – 4:30pm

Denver at Detroit – 8:15pm

With the above three matchups set for Saturday, the Week 15 Atlanta at Carolina and Chicago at Cleveland games will both be played on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1:00pm ET and will air on FOX. Additionally, Tampa Bay at Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1:00pm ET has been moved from FOX to CBS.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. See our 2023 NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

2023 NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 15

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 14

LA Chargers at Las Vegas – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 16

Minnesota at Cincinnati – 1pm, NFLN

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis – 4:30pm, NFLN

Denver at Detroit – 8:15pm, NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 17

Atlanta at Carolina – 1pm, FOX

Chicago at Cleveland – 1pm, FOX

Tampa Bay at Green Bay – 1pm, CBS

NY Jets at Miami – 1pm, CBS

Kansas City at New England – 1pm, FOX

NY Giants at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX

Houston at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS

San Francisco at Arizona – 4:05pm, CBS

Washington at LA Rams – 4:05pm, CBS

Dallas at Buffalo – 4:25pm, FOX

Baltimore at Jacksonville – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Dec. 18

Philadelphia at Seattle – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

