NFL Schedule 2023: Eagles-Seahawks flexed to Monday Night Football

The 2023 NFL schedule has undergone several changes for Week 15, the league announced on Thursday.
The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game, previously scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 17, has been flexed to Monday Night Football (Monday, Dec. 18). The Eagles and Seahawks contest will kickoff at 8:15pm ET on Monday night with television coverage on ESPN and ABC.
As a result, the previously scheduled Monday Night Football matchup, Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, has been moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 and will kickoff at 1:00pm ET on FOX.
The NFL has also set the three matchups that will air on NFL Network on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Those three contests are as follows:
- Minnesota at Cincinnati – 1:00pm
- Pittsburgh at Indianapolis – 4:30pm
- Denver at Detroit – 8:15pm
With the above three matchups set for Saturday, the Week 15 Atlanta at Carolina and Chicago at Cleveland games will both be played on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1:00pm ET and will air on FOX. Additionally, Tampa Bay at Green Bay on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1:00pm ET has been moved from FOX to CBS.
Below is the revised schedule for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season. See our 2023 NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
2023 NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 15
* All times Eastern.
Thursday, Dec. 14
LA Chargers at Las Vegas – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 16
Minnesota at Cincinnati – 1pm, NFLN
Pittsburgh at Indianapolis – 4:30pm, NFLN
Denver at Detroit – 8:15pm, NFLN
Sunday, Dec. 17
Atlanta at Carolina – 1pm, FOX
Chicago at Cleveland – 1pm, FOX
Tampa Bay at Green Bay – 1pm, CBS
NY Jets at Miami – 1pm, CBS
Kansas City at New England – 1pm, FOX
NY Giants at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX
Houston at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS
San Francisco at Arizona – 4:05pm, CBS
Washington at LA Rams – 4:05pm, CBS
Dallas at Buffalo – 4:25pm, FOX
Baltimore at Jacksonville – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Dec. 18
Philadelphia at Seattle – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
Seems like a waste of a flex other then the fact that the Eagles have been a rating boon the last two weeks. Seattle could very well be coming into the game on a four game losing streak (while having lost 5 out of their last 6 overall) and be pretty much out of the play-off race. This seems like a lateral move unless Seattle can win both of their next games.
I’m going to the bengals game, from Minnesota. I’m flying in at 11:00 on Saturday. Curse you NFL!