NFL Schedule 2023: Two changes announced for Week 13

The 2023 NFL schedule has undergone two changes for Week 13, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Denver Broncos at Houston Texans game in Week 13 on Sunday, Dec. 3, previously scheduled for 4:05pm ET on CBS, has been flexed and will now kickoff at 1:00pm ET. The television broadcast for the Broncos-Texans contest remains on CBS.

As a result of that change, the Week 13 Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers contest has been flexed from its 1:00pm ET spot and will now kickoff at 4:05pm ET. The Panthers-Buccaneers contest also remains on CBS.

No other Week 13 games were affected by the changes, per the league announcement.

Week 12 of the NFL schedule kicks off on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 23. Check out our Thanksgiving football schedule 2023 for a listing of all NFL and college football games this holiday week.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.

NFL Schedule 2023 | Week 13

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Nov. 30

Seattle at Dallas – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Dec. 3

Indianapolis at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS

LA Chargers at New England – 1pm, CBS

Detroit at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX

Atlanta at NY Jets – 1pm, FOX

Arizona at Pittsburgh – 1pm, CBS

Denver at Houston – 1pm, CBS

Miami at Washington – 1pm, FOX

Carolina at Tampa Bay – 4:05pm, CBS

Cleveland at LA Rams – 4:25pm, FOX

San Francisco at Philadelphia – 4:25pm, FOX

Kansas City at Green Bay – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Dec. 4

Cincinnati at Jacksonville – 8:15pm, ESPN

NFL Schedules