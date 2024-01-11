NFL reveals designated teams for 2024 London and Munich games

The NFL has announced the designated teams for the 2024 International Games in London and Munich, which includes a total of four contests.

Designated teams for the 2024 season will include the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Carolina Panthers.

Teams that will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, in 2024 include the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. This will mark the third international game appearance for the Bears, who are 1-1 in two attempts, and fourth for the Vikings, who are undefeated at 3-0.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will again play a regular-season home game at Wembley Stadium in London as part of their multi-year commitment to play games in the United Kingdom. Jacksonville has appeared 11 times internationally, the most of any NFL team, and has a 6-5 record in those contests.

The Carolina Panthers will play their international contest in 2024 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Carolina will be making its second international appearance following its 37-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 in London.

The NFL played its first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season at Allianz Arena in Munich. Last season, two contests were played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Dates, exact matchups, and kickoff times for the International Games will be revealed in conjunction with the release of the full 2024 NFL Schedule this spring.

Last month, the NFL announced the addition of the first-ever international game in Brazil. The game will be played at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, which is the home of the SC Corinthians soccer team and has a seating capacity of 49,205.

There will be no International Game played in Mexico in 2024 due to renovations taking place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The league has confirmed that future international games will return to Mexico City when renovations are complete.

“Taking our game to more fans around the world is a major priority for the league and its 32 teams, and we are delighted to be returning to London and Munich in 2024,” said Peter O’Reilly, executive vice president, club business, league events and international at the NFL. “Whether tackle or flag football, international passion for the game and the NFL continues to grow, and having our teams and their world-class athletes play games and engage with fans around the world is an important part of becoming a truly global sport.”

