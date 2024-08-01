NFL preseason schedule: 2024 slate begins Thursday with Texans-Bears

The 2024 NFL preseason schedule kicks off Thursday night with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game.

The first preseason game of the season features the Houston Texans taking on the Chicago Bears at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT and it will be televised live by ESPN and simulcast by ABC.

The nationally televised broadcast will be called by the Monday Night Football crew, which includes Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst), while Lisa Salters will report from the sidelines. Throughout the game, Laura Rutledge will interview this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinees.

The Texans and Bears first met in 2004 and have squared off a total of six times. In their last meeting during the 2022 regular-season, the Bears defeated the Texans 23-20 in Chicago, but the Texans still hold a 4-2 advantage in the overall series.

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL preseason schedule kicks off next Thursday, August 8 with the New England Patriots hosting the Carolina Panthers at 7:00pm ET. The contest will be aired nationally by the NFL Network outside the local markets of the two teams. Also at 7:00pm ET, the New York Giants will host the Detroit Lions with local market broadcasts only.

With the NFL now playing a 17-game regular-season schedule, there are only three weeks of preseason games, not including the Hall of Fame Game.

The 2024 NFL schedule kicks off with a special season-opening game on Thursday, September 5. The Super Bowl LVIII champion Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens in that contest at 8:20pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 6:30pm ET and the contest will be televised by FOX. The game will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

