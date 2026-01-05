NFL Playoff Schedule 2026: Wild Card Weekend matchups, kickoff, TV set

The NFL Playoff Schedule 2026 kicks off next weekend with Wild Card Weekend, which has officially been set by the league.

The NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, January 10, 2026 when the Los Angeles Rams travel to face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The game will be televised by FOX and streamed via FOX One at 4:30pm ET.

Next, it’s the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. That contest will begin at 8:00pm ET and will be a streaming-only event on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Sunday’s Wild-Card action begins with the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., and it will be televised at 1:00pm ET on CBS and streamed via Paramount+. Then at 4:30pm ET, the San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., and the game will be televised by FOX.

Sunday’s action wraps up at 8:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock with the New England Patriots hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Wild Card Weekend action concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup. The Houston Texans will travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in that contest at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The game will be televised by ESPN and simulcast on ABC and ESPN+ at 8:00pm ET. The contest will also feature a Manningcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Teams with a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the NFL Playoffs this season are the Denver Broncos in the AFC and the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC.

Divisional Round contests will be played on Saturday, Jan. 17 and Sunday, Jan. 18 with Denver and Seattle each hosting games, while two additional matchups will be determined later.

The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, with kickoff times tentatively slated for 3:00pm ET on CBS and 6:30pm ET on FOX, respectively.

Super Bowl LX is scheduled for Sunday, February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will begin at 6:30pm ET with television coverage via NBC.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2026

(Full Schedule)

* All times Eastern.



WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026

(5) LA Rams at (4) Carolina

4:30pm | FOX/FOX Deportes

(7) Green Bay at (2) Chicago

8:00pm | Prime Video

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026

(6) Buffalo at (3) Jacksonville

1:00pm | CBS/Paramount+

(6) San Francisco at (3) Philadelphia

4:30pm | FOX/FOX Deportes

(7) LA Chargers at (2) New England

8:00pm | NBC/Peacock/Universo

Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

(5) Houston at (4) Pittsburgh

8:00pm | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 17 or Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026

TBA at (1) Denver

TBA at (1) Seattle

2 Games TBD

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026

AFC Championship Game

3:00pm | CBS/Paramount+

NFC Championship Game

6:30pm | FOX

SUPER BOWL LX

Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 | 6:30pm ET | NBC

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

