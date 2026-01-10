NFL Playoff Schedule 2026: Wild Card Round matchups, TV, streaming

The NFL Playoff Schedule 2026 kicks off with Wild Card Weekend, which features two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday.

The NFL Playoffs kick off on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with an NFC Wild Card showdown as the Los Angeles Rams travel to face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Coverage begins at 4:30pm ET on FOX, with streaming available on FOX One.

Later that evening, the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. That matchup kicks off at 8:00pm ET and will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Per NFL policy for streaming-exclusive games, the Bears-Packers broadcast is simulcast for free over-the-air (OTA) on local stations in the teams’ home markets to ensure accessibility for local games. Below is information for those markets:

– Chicago area: FOX 32 Chicago (WFLD-TV, Channel 32)

– Green Bay market: NBC26 (WGBA-TV, Channel 26)

– Milwaukee market: WITI-TV (FOX6, Channel 6)

Wild Card action continues Sunday, beginning with the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The game airs at 1:00pm ET on CBS and streams on Paramount+. At 4:30pm ET, the San Francisco 49ers head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, with FOX providing the broadcast and streaming via FOX One.

Sunday’s slate concludes at 8:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock as the New England Patriots welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Wild Card Weekend wraps up on Monday Night Football, where the Houston Texans visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The game kicks off at 8:15pm ET on ESPN, with a simulcast on ABC and a Manningcast presentation on ESPN2.

The Denver Broncos (AFC) and Seattle Seahawks (NFC) have secured first-round byes and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

Divisional Round games will be played on Saturday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 18, with Denver and Seattle each hosting a matchup. Two additional pairings will be finalized following Wild Card Weekend.

The AFC and NFC Championship Games are scheduled for Sunday, January 25, 2026, with tentative kickoff times of 3:00pm ET on CBS and 6:30pm ET on FOX.

Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., with kickoff set for 6:30pm ET on NBC.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2026

(Full Schedule)

* All times Eastern.

WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026

(5) LA Rams at (4) Carolina

4:30pm | FOX/FOX Deportes

(7) Green Bay at (2) Chicago

8:00pm | Prime Video

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026

(6) Buffalo at (3) Jacksonville

1:00pm | CBS/Paramount+

(6) San Francisco at (3) Philadelphia

4:30pm | FOX/FOX Deportes

(7) LA Chargers at (2) New England

8:00pm | NBC/Peacock/Universo

Monday, Jan. 12, 2026

(5) Houston at (4) Pittsburgh

8:15pm | ESPN/ABC | ESPN2 (ManningCast)

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 17 or Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026

Lowest AFC WC Winner at (1) Denver

Lowest NFC WC Winner at (1) Seattle

2 Games TBD

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026

AFC Championship Game

3:00pm | CBS/Paramount+

NFC Championship Game

6:30pm | FOX

SUPER BOWL LX

Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 | 6:30pm ET | NBC

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

