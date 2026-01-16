NFL Playoff Schedule: 2026 Divisional Round matchups, TV, streaming

The NFL Playoff Schedule in 2026 continues on Saturday with two Divisional Round games. Two more games complete the Divisional Round schedule on Sunday.

Divisional Round action kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, as the Denver Broncos host the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. Coverage begins at 4:30pm ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

The nightcap features an NFC West showdown, with the San Francisco 49ers traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. FOX and FOX Deportes will televise the matchup at 8:00pm ET, with streaming on FOX One.

On Sunday, the action starts in Foxborough, Mass., where the New England Patriots welcome the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:00pm ET on ESPN and ABC, with Spanish language coverage via ESPN Deportes.

The Divisional Round wraps up in primetime as the Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. That game begins at 6:30pm ET and will air on NBC and Peacock (also Telemundo and Universo).

Looking ahead, the AFC and NFC Championship Games are slated for Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, with kickoff times set for 3:00pm ET on CBS and 6:30pm ET on FOX, respectively.

Super Bowl LX will take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., with kickoff set for 6:30pm ET on NBC.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2026

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026

(6) Buffalo at (1) Denver

4:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

(6) San Francisco at (1) Seattle

8:00pm ET | FOX/FOX One

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026

(5) Houston at (2) New England

3:00pm ET | ESPN/ABC

(5) LA Rams at (2) Chicago

6:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026

AFC Championship Game

3:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

NFC Championship Game

6:30pm ET | FOX

SUPER BOWL LX

Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 | 6:30pm ET | NBC

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

