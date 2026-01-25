NFL Playoff Schedule: 2026 AFC, NFC championship games, TV, streaming

The NFL Playoff Schedule in 2026 continues on Sunday, January 25 with the AFC and NFC championship games.

The AFC Championship Game is up first on Sunday, and it features the second-seed New England Patriots traveling to take on the top-seed Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Col. The game will be televised by CBS at 3:00pm ET.

Streaming for the Patriots at Broncos matchup will be available via Paramount+.

New England and Denver last played during the 2023 season, with the Patriots emerging with a 26-23 victory on the road. Denver maintains the lead in the overall series, 31-24-0.

The NFC Championship is up next, which features the top-seed Seattle Seahawks playing host to the 5th-seed Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. The game will be televised by FOX at 6:30pm ET. Streaming for the Rams-Seahawks contest is available via FOX One.

Los Angeles and Seattle split a pair of regular-season matchups in 2025, with the Rams winning at home on Nov. 16, 21-19, followed by the Seahawks recording their own home victory on Dec. 18, 38-37 in overtime.

The winners of the AFC and NFC championship games will advance to square off in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will be televised by NBC at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2026

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS



Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026

AFC Championship Game

(2) New England at (1) Denver

3:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

NFC Championship Game

(5) LA Rams at (1) Seattle

6:30pm ET | FOX/FOX One

SUPER BOWL LX

Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026 | 6:30pm ET | NBC

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

