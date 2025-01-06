NFL Playoff Schedule 2025: Wild Card Weekend matchups, kickoff, TV set

The NFL Playoff Schedule 2025 kicks off next weekend with Wild Card Weekend, which has officially been set by the league.

The NFL Playoffs begin on Saturday, January 11, 2025 when the Los Angeles Chargers travel to face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 4:30pm ET.

Next, it’s the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. That contest will begin at 8:00pm ET and will be a streaming-only event on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Sunday’s Wild-Card action begins with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., and it will be televised at 1:00pm ET on CBS and streamed via Paramount+. Then at 4:30pm ET, the Green Bay Packers will travel to take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., and the game will be televised by FOX.

Sunday’s action wraps up at 8:00pm ET on NBC and Peacock with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Wild Card Weekend action concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup. The Minnesota Vikings will travel to play the Los Angeles Rams in that contest at 8:00pm ET. The game will be televised by ESPN and simulcast on ABC and ESPN+ at 8:00pm ET. The contest will also feature a Manningcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Teams with a first-round bye and homefield advantage in the NFL Playoffs this season are the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC and the Detroit Lions in the NFC.

Divisional Round contests will be played on Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19 with Kansas City and Detroit each hosting games, while two additional matchups will be determined later.

The NFC and AFC Championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, with kickoff times tentatively slated for 3:00pm ET on FOX and 6:30pm ET on CBS, respectively.

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. (6:30pm ET, FOX).

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2025

(Full Schedule)

* All times Eastern.



WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025

(5) LA Chargers at (4) Houston

4:30pm | CBS, Paramount+

(6) Pittsburgh at (3) Baltimore

8:00pm | Prime Video

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025

(7) Denver at (2) Buffalo

1:00pm | CBS/Paramount+

(7) Green Bay at (2) Philadelphia

4:30pm | FOX/FOX Deportes

(6) Washington at (3) Tampa Bay

8:00pm | NBC/Peacock/Universo

Monday, Jan. 13, 2025

(5) Minnesota at (4) LA Rams

8:00pm | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 18 or Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025

TBA at (1) Kansas City

TBA at (1) Detroit

2 Games TBD

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025

NFC Championship Game

3:00pm | FOX

AFC Championship Game

6:30pm | CBS/Paramount+

SUPER BOWL LIX

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 | 6:30pm ET | FOX

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA