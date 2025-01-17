NFL Playoff Schedule: 2025 Divisional Round matchups, TV, streaming

The NFL Playoff Schedule in 2025 continues on Saturday with two Divisional Round games. Two more games complete the Divisional Round schedule on Sunday.

The Divisional Round kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 18 with the Kansas City Chiefs, who earned the top seed and first round bye in the AFC, hosting the 4th-seed Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be televised by ESPN and simulcast on ABC at 4:30pm ET. The game will also be streamed via ESPN+.

Also on Saturday, the NFC top-seed Detroit Lions, who also earned a first-round bye, will host the 6th-seed Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. FOX will televise the contest at 8:00pm ET, with streaming available at FoxSports.com and via the Fox Sports app.

Divisional Round action continues on Sunday, January 19 at 3:00pm ET with the 4th-seed Los Angeles Rams traveling to take on the 2nd-seed Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

Sunday evening, Divisional Round action concludes with the 3rd-seed Baltimore Ravens traveling to battle the 2nd-seed Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET.

The NFC and AFC Championship games are slated for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. The NFC Championship is up first at 3:00pm ET on FOX, and it will be followed by the AFC Championship at 6:30pm ET on CBS.

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled for Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will be televised by FOX at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2025

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025

(4) Houston at (1) Kansas City

4:30pm ET | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

(6) Washington at (1) Detroit

8:00pm ET | FOX

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025

(4) LA Rams at (2) Philadelphia

3:00pm ET | NBC/Peacock

(3) Baltimore at (2) Buffalo

6:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS



Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025

NFC Championship Game

3:00pm ET | FOX

AFC Championship Game

6:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

SUPER BOWL LIX

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 | 6:30pm ET | FOX

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

NFL Playoff Schedule