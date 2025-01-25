NFL Playoff Schedule: 2025 AFC, NFC championship games, TV, streaming

The NFL Playoff Schedule in 2025 continues on Sunday, January 26 with the AFC and NFC championship games.

The NFC Championship Game is up first on Sunday, and it features the sixth-seed Washington Commanders traveling to take on the 2nd-seed Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The game will be televised by FOX at 3:00pm ET.

Streaming for the Commanders-Eagles matchup will be available via the FOXSports.com website and FOX Sports app.

Washington and Philadelphia played twice during the regular-season, with each side notching a victory. The Eagles defeated the Commanders at home on Nov. 14, 26-18, and then the Commanders returned the favor by defeating the Eagles at home on Dec. 22, 36-33.

The AFC Championship is up next, which features the top-seed Kansas City Chiefs playing host to the 2nd-seed Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be televised by CBS at 6:30pm ET. The game will also be streamed via Paramount+.

The Chiefs traveled to Orchard Park, N.Y., to face the Bills earlier this season on Nov. 17. Buffalo defeated Kansas City in that contest, 30-21.

The winners of the AFC and NFC championship games will advance to square off in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will be televised by FOX at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2025

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS



Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025

NFC Championship Game

(6) Washington at (2) Philadelphia

3:00pm ET | FOX

AFC Championship Game

(2) Buffalo at (1) Kansas City

6:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

SUPER BOWL LIX

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 | 6:30pm ET | FOX

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

NFL Playoff Schedule