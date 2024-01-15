NFL Playoff Schedule 2024: Divisional Round sites, dates, times announced

The NFL has announced the Divisional Round schedule following the second day of action during Super Wild Card Weekend.

There are still two remaining Wild Card matchups to be played on Monday, and the first is due to a weather postponement in Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills were scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1:00pm ET, but due to a winter storm will now entertain the Steelers on Monday, Jan. 15 at 4:30pm ET. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

Buffalo-Pittsburgh will be followed by the previously scheduled Monday Night Football Wild Card matchup featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. That contest will be broadcast by ESPN and simulcast on ABC and ESPN2 at 8:00pm ET. ESPN will also feature a Manningcast on ESPN+ for the Eagles-Buccaneers tilt.

Ahead of those two matchups, the NFL has released the Divisional Round schedule, which includes only one concrete contest and possibilities for the other three.

Divisional Round action will begin on Saturday, Jan. 20 with the Houston Texans traveling to face either the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be televised by ESPN and simulcast on ABC at 4:30pm ET.

Also on Saturday, the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers, who earned a first-round bye, will host the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. FOX will televise the contest at 8:15pm ET.

On Sunday, January 21, the Divisional Round continues at 3:00pm ET with either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock.

Divisional Round action on Sunday, Jan. 21 concludes with either the Kansas City Chiefs or Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to battle the Buffalo Bills or Baltimore Ravens. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET.

The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The AFC Championship Game is slated for 3:00pm ET on CBS and Paramount+, while the NFC Championship Game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET on FOX.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by CBS at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2024

(Full Schedule)

* All times Eastern.

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Texans at Ravens/Chiefs

4:30pm ET | ESPN/ABC

Packers at 49ers

8:15pm ET | FOX

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

Buccaneers/Eagles at Lions

3:00pm ET | NBC/Peacock

Chiefs/Steelers at Bills/Ravens

6:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

AFC Championship Game

3:00pm | CBS/Paramount+

NFC Championship Game

6:30pm | FOX

SUPER BOWL LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 | 6:30pm ET | CBS

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

