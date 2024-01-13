NFL Playoff Schedule 2024: Steelers-Bills game moved to Monday due to winter storm

The NFL Playoff Schedule 2024 is set to begin on Saturday with two Wild Card matchups on the docket.

A trio of games were slated for Sunday, but one game has been affected by a winter storm in the Buffalo area and has caused public safety concerns. As a result, Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y., has been rescheduled.

Below is the official statement from NFL regarding the Steelers-Bills game:

Due to public safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s Steelers-Bills game has been rescheduled to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by CBS. The decision to move the game to Monday was made in consultation with New York Governor Kathy Hochul in the best interest of public safety, and with the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the region prepares for the storm.

Buffalo will now host Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 15 at 4:30pm ET. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+.

Buffalo-Pittsburgh will be followed by the previously scheduled Monday Night Football Wild Card matchup featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be broadcast by ESPN and simulcast on ABC and ESPN2 at 8:00pm ET. The contest will also feature a Manningcast on ESPN+.

The NFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 4:30pm ET when the Cleveland Browns travel to face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

Check out the revised NFL Playoff Schedule at the link below.

NFL Playoff Schedule