NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: Wild-Card Round matchups, TV

The NFL Playoff Schedule 2022 kicks off on Saturday with two Wild-Card Round games. Three more games are slated for Sunday with the final matchup on Monday.

The action kicks off on Saturday, January 15, 2022, with an AFC-Wild Card matchup. The Las Vegas Raiders travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the game is set for 4:30pm ET on NBC and streaming by Peacock.

Saturday’s action concludes with the New England Patriots visiting the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. That game is slated for 8:15pm ET on CBS with streaming on Paramount+.

On Sunday, January 16, AFC Wild-Card action continues at 1:00pm ET on FOX with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Next, the San Francisco 49ers travel to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled for a 4:30pm ET kickoff with the telecast on CBS and Nickelodeon and streaming via Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Sunday’s Wild-Card action concludes with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock at 8:15pm ET.

The inaugural Monday Night Football Wild-Card matchup features the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be broadcast by ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and ESPN+ at 8:15pm ET.

The Tennessee Titans have claimed homefield advantage throughout the playoffs in the AFC, while the Green Bay Packers have homefield advantage in the NFC.

The four Divisional Round games will be played on Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.

The AFC and NFC Championship Games are set for Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The games will be played at 3:05pm ET on CBS and 6:40pm ET on FOX, respectively.

Super Bowl LVI is set for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be televised by NBC at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

(Full Schedule w/ PDF)



WILD-CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Raiders at Bengals

4:35pm ET | NBC/Peacock

Patriots at Bills

8:15pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022

Eagles at Buccaneers

1:00pm ET | FOX

49ers at Cowboys

4:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+/Nickelodeon/Amazon

Steelers at Chiefs

8:15pm ET | NBC/Peacock

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

Cardinals at Rams

8:15pm ET | ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN+

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Jan. 22-23, 2022

TBA at Titans

TBA at Packers

2 games TBD

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

AFC Championship Game

3:05pm ET | CBS

NFC Championship Game

6:40pm ET | FOX

SUPER BOWL LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 | 6:30pm ET | NBC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, Calif.

