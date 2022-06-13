NFL Network to televise 22 live preseason games in 2022

The NFL Network will televise 22 live preseason games in 2022, the league has announced.

The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 11 with the New York Giants traveling to square off with the New England Patriots at 7:00pm ET.

Overall, eight games are slated for Week 1, eight games for Week 2, and six games for Week 4.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams. Additionally, re-airs of all preseason games can be streamed via the NFL and NFL Network apps.

2022 NFL Network Preseason Schedule

*All times Eastern.

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 11

Giants at Patriots – 7:00pm

Friday, Aug. 12

Falcons at Lions – 6:00pm

Packers at 49ers – 8:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 13

Chiefs at Bears – 1:00pm

Colts at Bills – 4:00pm

Seahawks at Steelers – 7:00pm

Cowboys at Broncos – 9:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 14

Vikings at Raiders – 4:25pm

WEEK 2

Friday, Aug. 19

Panthers at Patriots – 7:00pm

Texans at Rams – 10:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 20

Broncos at Bills – 1:00pm

Commanders at Chiefs – 4:00pm

Buccaneers at Titans – 7:00pm

Cowboys at Chargers – 10:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 21

Eagles at Browns – 1:00pm

Bengals at Giants – 7:00pm

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 25

Packers at Chiefs – 8:00pm

Friday, Aug. 26

Seahawks at Cowboys– 8:00pm

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jaguars at Falcons – 3:00pm

Rams at Bengals – 6:00pm

Vikings at Broncos – 9:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 28

Giants at Jets – 1:00pm

