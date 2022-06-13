NFL Network to televise 22 live preseason games in 2022

The NFL Network will televise 22 live preseason games in 2022, the league has announced.
The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 11 with the New York Giants traveling to square off with the New England Patriots at 7:00pm ET.
Overall, eight games are slated for Week 1, eight games for Week 2, and six games for Week 4.
Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams. Additionally, re-airs of all preseason games can be streamed via the NFL and NFL Network apps.
2022 NFL Network Preseason Schedule
*All times Eastern.
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 11
Giants at Patriots – 7:00pm
Friday, Aug. 12
Falcons at Lions – 6:00pm
Packers at 49ers – 8:30pm
Saturday, Aug. 13
Chiefs at Bears – 1:00pm
Colts at Bills – 4:00pm
Seahawks at Steelers – 7:00pm
Cowboys at Broncos – 9:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 14
Vikings at Raiders – 4:25pm
WEEK 2
Friday, Aug. 19
Panthers at Patriots – 7:00pm
Texans at Rams – 10:00pm
Saturday, Aug. 20
Broncos at Bills – 1:00pm
Commanders at Chiefs – 4:00pm
Buccaneers at Titans – 7:00pm
Cowboys at Chargers – 10:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 21
Eagles at Browns – 1:00pm
Bengals at Giants – 7:00pm
WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 25
Packers at Chiefs – 8:00pm
Friday, Aug. 26
Seahawks at Cowboys– 8:00pm
Saturday, Aug. 27
Jaguars at Falcons – 3:00pm
Rams at Bengals – 6:00pm
Vikings at Broncos – 9:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 28
Giants at Jets – 1:00pm
