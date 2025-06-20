NFL Network to televise 21 live preseason games in 2025

The NFL Network will televise 21 live preseason football games in 2025, the league has announced.

The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 7 with the Indianapolis Colts traveling to square off with the Baltimore Ravens at 7:00pm ET.

A triple-header is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, beginning with the New York Giants at the Buffalo Bills at 1:00pm ET. The triple-header continues with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Houston Texans at 4:00pm ET and concludes with the Green Bay Packers hosting the New York Jets at 7:00pm ET.

Two preseason quadruple-headers are set for broadcast on the NFL Network again this season. Those are slated for Saturday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 23.

Overall, eight preseason games on the NFL Network are slated for Week 1, seven games for Week 2, and six games for Week 3.

Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams. NFL+ provides access to live preseason games. NFL+ – the league’s direct-to-consumer offering – is available through NFL digital properties (NFL.com and the NFL app).

2025 NFL Network Preseason Schedule

*All times Eastern.

PRESEASON WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 7

Colts at Ravens – 7pm, NFLN

Raiders at Seahawks – 10pm, NFLN

Friday, Aug. 8

Browns at Panthers – 7pm, NFLN

Saturday, Aug. 9

Giants at Bills – 1pm, NFLN

Texans at Vikings – 4pm, NFLN

Jets at Packers – 8pm, NFLN

Sunday, Aug. 10

Dolphins at Bears – 1pm, NFLN

Saints at Chargers – 4pm, NFLN

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Friday, Aug. 15

Titans at Falcons – 7pm, NFLN

Chiefs at Seahawks – 10pm, NFLN

Saturday, Aug. 16

Browns at Eagles – 1pm, NFLN

49ers at Raiders – 4pm, NFLN

Jets at Giants – 7pm, NFLN

Cardinals at Broncos – 9:30pm, NFLN

Sunday, Aug. 17

Jaguars at Saints – 1pm, NFLN

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 21

Steelers at Panthers – 7pm, NFLN

Friday, Aug. 22

Falcons at Cowboys – 8pm, NFLN

Saturday, Aug. 23

Rams at Browns – 1pm, NFLN

Seahawks at Packers – 4pm, NFLN

Jaguars at Dolphins – 7pm, NFLN

Raiders at Cardinals – 10pm, NFLN

