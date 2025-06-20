NFL Network to televise 21 live preseason games in 2025

The NFL Network will televise 21 live preseason football games in 2025, the league has announced.
The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 7 with the Indianapolis Colts traveling to square off with the Baltimore Ravens at 7:00pm ET.
A triple-header is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, beginning with the New York Giants at the Buffalo Bills at 1:00pm ET. The triple-header continues with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Houston Texans at 4:00pm ET and concludes with the Green Bay Packers hosting the New York Jets at 7:00pm ET.
Two preseason quadruple-headers are set for broadcast on the NFL Network again this season. Those are slated for Saturday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 23.
Overall, eight preseason games on the NFL Network are slated for Week 1, seven games for Week 2, and six games for Week 3.
Live preseason games on NFL Network are subject to blackouts in the local markets of the participating teams. NFL+ provides access to live preseason games. NFL+ – the league’s direct-to-consumer offering – is available through NFL digital properties (NFL.com and the NFL app).
2025 NFL Network Preseason Schedule
*All times Eastern.
PRESEASON WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 7
Colts at Ravens – 7pm, NFLN
Raiders at Seahawks – 10pm, NFLN
Friday, Aug. 8
Browns at Panthers – 7pm, NFLN
Saturday, Aug. 9
Giants at Bills – 1pm, NFLN
Texans at Vikings – 4pm, NFLN
Jets at Packers – 8pm, NFLN
Sunday, Aug. 10
Dolphins at Bears – 1pm, NFLN
Saints at Chargers – 4pm, NFLN
PRESEASON WEEK 2
Friday, Aug. 15
Titans at Falcons – 7pm, NFLN
Chiefs at Seahawks – 10pm, NFLN
Saturday, Aug. 16
Browns at Eagles – 1pm, NFLN
49ers at Raiders – 4pm, NFLN
Jets at Giants – 7pm, NFLN
Cardinals at Broncos – 9:30pm, NFLN
Sunday, Aug. 17
Jaguars at Saints – 1pm, NFLN
PRESEASON WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 21
Steelers at Panthers – 7pm, NFLN
Friday, Aug. 22
Falcons at Cowboys – 8pm, NFLN
Saturday, Aug. 23
Rams at Browns – 1pm, NFLN
Seahawks at Packers – 4pm, NFLN
Jaguars at Dolphins – 7pm, NFLN
Raiders at Cardinals – 10pm, NFLN
