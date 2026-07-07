NFL Network to televise 19 live preseason games in 2026

The NFL Network will televise 19 live out‑of‑market preseason games during the 2026 season, the league announced. An additional 12 out‑of‑market preseason matchups will stream live via the ESPN app.

ESPN will also carry one national, exclusive preseason broadcast: Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:00pm ET.

The preseason slate opens on Thursday, Aug. 13, when the Green Bay Packers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:00pm ET on NFL Network (NFLN).

A triple‑header on NFL Network follows on Saturday, Aug. 15, beginning with the Chicago Bears hosting the Cleveland Browns at 1:00pm ET. The network continues with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 4:00pm ET and wraps with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Seattle Seahawks at 8:00pm ET.

NFL Network will also air one preseason quadruple‑header this year, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22.

Live preseason games on NFL Network and the ESPN app are subject to local market blackouts. NFL+ provides access to live preseason games and is available through NFL digital platforms, including NFL.com and the NFL app.

2026 NFL Network Preseason Schedule

*All times Eastern.

PRESEASON WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 13

Green Bay at Pittsburgh – 7pm, NFLN

Arizona at Las Vegas – 8pm, ESPN app

Tennessee at San Francisco – 9pm, NFLN

Friday, Aug. 14

Denver at Atlanta – 7pm, ESPN app

Tampa Bay at NY Jets – 7pm, NFLN

Saturday, Aug. 15

Minnesota at NY Giants – 1pm, ESPN app

Cleveland at Chicago – 1pm, NFLN

Jacksonville at New Orleans – 4pm, ESPN app

LA Rams at Kansas City – 4pm, NFLN

Philadelphia at Baltimore – 7pm, ESPN app

Dallas at Seattle – 8pm, NFLN

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 20

Las Vegas at Houston – 8pm, ESPN

San Francisco at LA Chargers – 10pm, NFLN

Friday, Aug. 21

New York Jets at Pittsburgh – 7pm, NFLN

Carolina at Jacksonville – 7:30pm, ESPN app

Green Bay at Denver – 9pm, NFLN

Saturday, Aug. 22

Baltimore at Minnesota – 1pm, ESPN app

Buffalo at Cleveland – 1pm, NFLN

New Orleans at LA Rams – 4pm, ESPN app

NY Giants at Miami – 4pm, NFLN

Philadelphia at New England – 7pm, NFLN

Kansas City at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm, ESPN app

Dallas at Arizona – 10pm, NFLN

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 27

Pittsburgh at Buffalo – 7pm, NFLN

San Francisco at Las Vegas – 8pm, ESPN app

LA Rams at LA Chargers – 10pm, NFLN

Friday, Aug. 28

Washington at Baltimore – 6pm, NFLN

Seattle at Kansas City – 8pm, ESPN app

New Orleans at Dallas – 8pm, ESPN app

Minnesota at Denver – 9pm, NFLN

Saturday, Aug. 29

Detroit at Indianapolis – 1pm, NFLN

Chicago at Tennessee – 6pm, NFLN

NFL SCHEDULES