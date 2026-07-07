NFL Network to televise 19 live preseason games in 2026

The NFL Network will televise 19 live out‑of‑market preseason games during the 2026 season, the league announced. An additional 12 out‑of‑market preseason matchups will stream live via the ESPN app.
ESPN will also carry one national, exclusive preseason broadcast: Houston Texans vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8:00pm ET.
The preseason slate opens on Thursday, Aug. 13, when the Green Bay Packers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:00pm ET on NFL Network (NFLN).
A triple‑header on NFL Network follows on Saturday, Aug. 15, beginning with the Chicago Bears hosting the Cleveland Browns at 1:00pm ET. The network continues with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Los Angeles Rams at 4:00pm ET and wraps with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Seattle Seahawks at 8:00pm ET.
NFL Network will also air one preseason quadruple‑header this year, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22.
Live preseason games on NFL Network and the ESPN app are subject to local market blackouts. NFL+ provides access to live preseason games and is available through NFL digital platforms, including NFL.com and the NFL app.
2026 NFL Network Preseason Schedule
*All times Eastern.
PRESEASON WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 13
Green Bay at Pittsburgh – 7pm, NFLN
Arizona at Las Vegas – 8pm, ESPN app
Tennessee at San Francisco – 9pm, NFLN
Friday, Aug. 14
Denver at Atlanta – 7pm, ESPN app
Tampa Bay at NY Jets – 7pm, NFLN
Saturday, Aug. 15
Minnesota at NY Giants – 1pm, ESPN app
Cleveland at Chicago – 1pm, NFLN
Jacksonville at New Orleans – 4pm, ESPN app
LA Rams at Kansas City – 4pm, NFLN
Philadelphia at Baltimore – 7pm, ESPN app
Dallas at Seattle – 8pm, NFLN
PRESEASON WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 20
Las Vegas at Houston – 8pm, ESPN
San Francisco at LA Chargers – 10pm, NFLN
Friday, Aug. 21
New York Jets at Pittsburgh – 7pm, NFLN
Carolina at Jacksonville – 7:30pm, ESPN app
Green Bay at Denver – 9pm, NFLN
Saturday, Aug. 22
Baltimore at Minnesota – 1pm, ESPN app
Buffalo at Cleveland – 1pm, NFLN
New Orleans at LA Rams – 4pm, ESPN app
NY Giants at Miami – 4pm, NFLN
Philadelphia at New England – 7pm, NFLN
Kansas City at Tampa Bay – 7:30pm, ESPN app
Dallas at Arizona – 10pm, NFLN
PRESEASON WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 27
Pittsburgh at Buffalo – 7pm, NFLN
San Francisco at Las Vegas – 8pm, ESPN app
LA Rams at LA Chargers – 10pm, NFLN
Friday, Aug. 28
Washington at Baltimore – 6pm, NFLN
Seattle at Kansas City – 8pm, ESPN app
New Orleans at Dallas – 8pm, ESPN app
Minnesota at Denver – 9pm, NFLN
Saturday, Aug. 29
Detroit at Indianapolis – 1pm, NFLN
Chicago at Tennessee – 6pm, NFLN
NFL SCHEDULES
- NFL Preseason Schedule
- NFL Schedule (Composite)
- NFL Team Schedules