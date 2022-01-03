NFL finalizes Week 18 schedule for 2021 season

The NFL has finalized the Week 18 schedule for the 2021 season, the league announced on Monday.
Week 18 will feature a new Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday that, as the name states, features two games on Saturday.
The first Saturday matchup features the Denver Broncos hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30pm ET. The second and final matchup on Saturday features the Dallas Cowboys traveling to take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the game will kickoff at 8:15pm ET.
Both Week 18 Saturday games will be broadcast on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC and streaming coverage on ESPN+.
The Sunday Night Football Game in Week 18 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
The 13 remaining regular-season matchups are slated for Sunday afternoon at either 1:00pm ET (seven games) or 4:25pm ET.
Below is the finalized schedule for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
WEEK 18 (all times Eastern)
Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
Kansas City at Denver – 4:30pm ESPN/ABC
Dallas at Philadelphia – 8:15pm ESPN/ABC
Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022
Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 1:00pm, CBS
Cincinnati at Cleveland – 1:00pm, FOX
Green Bay at Detroit – 1:00pm, FOX
Tennessee at Houston – 1:00pm, CBS
Indianapolis at Jacksonville – 1:00pm, CBS
Chicago at Minnesota – 1:00pm, FOX
Washington at NY Giants – 1:00pm, FOX
Seattle at Arizona – 4:25pm, FOX
New Orleans at Atlanta – 4:25pm, FOX
NY Jets at Buffalo – 4:25pm, CBS
San Francisco at LA Rams – 4:25pm, FOX
New England at Miami – 4:25pm, CBS
Carolina at Tampa Bay – 4:25pm, CBS
LA Chargers at Las Vegas – 8:20pm, NBC
