NFL finalizes Week 18 schedule for 2021 season

The NFL has finalized the Week 18 schedule for the 2021 season, the league announced on Monday.

Week 18 will feature a new Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday that, as the name states, features two games on Saturday.

The first Saturday matchup features the Denver Broncos hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30pm ET. The second and final matchup on Saturday features the Dallas Cowboys traveling to take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the game will kickoff at 8:15pm ET.

Both Week 18 Saturday games will be broadcast on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC and streaming coverage on ESPN+.

The Sunday Night Football Game in Week 18 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

The 13 remaining regular-season matchups are slated for Sunday afternoon at either 1:00pm ET (seven games) or 4:25pm ET.

Below is the finalized schedule for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

WEEK 18 (all times Eastern)

Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

Kansas City at Denver – 4:30pm ESPN/ABC

Dallas at Philadelphia – 8:15pm ESPN/ABC



Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 1:00pm, CBS

Cincinnati at Cleveland – 1:00pm, FOX

Green Bay at Detroit – 1:00pm, FOX

Tennessee at Houston – 1:00pm, CBS

Indianapolis at Jacksonville – 1:00pm, CBS

Chicago at Minnesota – 1:00pm, FOX

Washington at NY Giants – 1:00pm, FOX

Seattle at Arizona – 4:25pm, FOX

New Orleans at Atlanta – 4:25pm, FOX

NY Jets at Buffalo – 4:25pm, CBS

San Francisco at LA Rams – 4:25pm, FOX

New England at Miami – 4:25pm, CBS

Carolina at Tampa Bay – 4:25pm, CBS

LA Chargers at Las Vegas – 8:20pm, NBC

