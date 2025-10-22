NFL Black Friday game to stream worldwide via Prime Video for free

The NFL will broadcast the Black Friday football game on Nov. 28 worldwide via Amazon’s Prime Video service for free, Amazon and the NFL announced Wednesday.

The Black Friday matchup on Prime Video will feature the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the NFL and present Black Friday Football to the millions of fans we serve around the world,” said Jay Marine, head of Prime Video U.S., global sports. “Black Friday is becoming one of the best sports holidays of the year, and this can’t-miss game between the Super Bowl Champion Eagles and the surging Bears, in one of the most-charged stadium atmospheres in sports, stands at the center of a huge day for all of us at Amazon. We cannot wait to provide fans with best-in-class coverage and a full day of action, holiday deals and surprises.”

Although the Black Friday game will be presented globally, it will not be available in Canada and certain other countries, per the announcement.

“We are excited to work with our partners at Prime Video to bring this year’s Black Friday Football game to a global audience,” said Hans Schroeder, executive vice president, media distribution with the NFL. “Expanding the availability of our games to NFL fans around the world is a key priority for us, and we are thrilled that the Black Friday game will be available through Amazon in over 240 countries and territories around the world.”

The Bears at Eagles game will stream live in over 240 countries and will require no subscription or Prime membership. The NFL matchup is one of several live sports events that will be available on Black Friday via Prime Video. Below is the complete schedule:

9:00am ET

PGA TOUR’s “The Skins Game”

1:30pm ET

Black Friday Football Pregame

3:00pm ET

Black Friday Football: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

TBD ET

Black Friday Football Postgame (immediately following the game)

7:00pm ET

Black Friday Basketball Pregame

7:30pm ET

Black Friday Basketball: Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks

10:00pm ET

Black Friday Basketball: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers

