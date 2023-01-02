NFL announces Week 18 schedule for 2022 season

The NFL has announced the Week 18 schedule for the 2022 season, which includes two Saturday contests.

Week 18 will feature a Saturday Doubleheader beginning at 4:30pm ET with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Las Vegas Raiders. That will be followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Tennessee Titans at 8:15pm ET.

Both Week 18 Saturday games will be broadcast on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC and streaming coverage on ESPN+.

The Sunday Night Football Game in Week 18 will feature the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

The 13 remaining regular-season matchups are slated for Sunday afternoon at either 1:00pm ET or 4:25pm ET. The Week 18 Baltimore at Cincinnati game will be played on Sunday at either 1:00pm ET or 4:25pm ET, depending on the result of tonight’s Buffalo-Cincinnati Monday Night Football matchup. If Buffalo wins, the game will be played at 4:25pm ET. If Cincinnati wins, it will be played at 1:00pm ET.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

WEEK 18 (all times Eastern)

Saturday, Jan. 7

Kansas City at Las Vegas – 4:30pm, ESPN/ABC

Tennessee at Jacksonville – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Sunday, Jan. 8

Baltimore at Cincinnati – 1 or 4:25pm, CBS

Tampa Bay at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX

New England at Buffalo – 1pm, CBS

Minnesota at Chicago – 1pm, FOX

Houston at Indianapolis – 1pm, CBS

NY Jets at Miami – 1pm, FOX

Carolina at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX

Cleveland at Pittsburgh – 1pm, CBS

LA Chargers at Denver – 4:25pm, CBS

NY Giants at Philadelphia – 4:25pm, CBS

Arizona at San Francisco – 4:25pm, FOX

LA Rams at Seattle – 4:25pm, FOX

Dallas at Washington – 4:25pm, FOX

Detroit at Green Bay – 8:20pm, NBC

