Saturday NFL doubleheader matchups set for Week 18

The NFL has announced the two Saturday Doubleheader matchups for Week 18 of the 2022 regular-season.

Both Week 18 Saturday games will be played on January 7, 2023 and will be broadcast on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC and will also be streamed live via ESPN+.

In the first matchup, the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, at 4:30pm ET. The Raiders have already been eliminated from playoff contention this season, while the Chiefs have won the AFC West Division and clinched a playoff spot.

Saturday’s NFL action will conclude with the Tennessee Titans (7-9) traveling to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., in primetime at 8:15pm ET. Both AFC South teams are in contention for a playoff spot, with the Jaguars currently clinging to a potential fourth seed. The Titans still have hope for a playoff spot, but will need some help.

Below is the current schedule for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. The complete Week 18 schedule will be finalized later on Monday.

NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 18

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Kansas City at Las Vegas – 4:30pm, ESPN/ABC

Tennessee at Jacksonville – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

Sunday, Jan. 8

Tampa Bay at Atlanta – TBA

New England at Buffalo – TBA

Minnesota at Chicago – TBA

Baltimore at Cincinnati – TBA

Detroit at Green Bay – TBA

Houston at Indianapolis – TBA

NY Jets at Miami – TBA

Carolina at New Orleans – TBA

NY Giants at Philadelphia – TBA

Cleveland at Pittsburgh – TBA

Dallas at Washington – TBA

LA Chargers at Denver – TBA

Arizona at San Francisco – TBA

LA Rams at Seattle – TBA

