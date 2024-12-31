New Year’s Eve bowl games: 2024 schedule, kickoff times, TV

The New Year’s Eve bowl games 2024 schedule features five contests, including one College Football Playoff Quarterfinal matchup.

The college football bowl schedule on New Year’s Eve begins at noon ET on ESPN with the ReliaQuest Bowl. The 11th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Michigan Wolverines in that contest at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Next up is the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at 2:00pm ET on CBS and Paramount+, which features the Louisville Cardinals taking on the Washington Huskies at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas.

At 3:00pm ET on ABC, the 15th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks square off with the 20th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Thirty minutes later at 3:30pm ET, the Kinder’s Texas Bowl kicks off at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Baylor Bears will tussle with the LSU Tigers in that contest and it will be televised by ESPN.

The fifth and final New Year’s Eve bowl game is the first-ever College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. The 6th-seed Penn State Nittany Lions from the Big Ten take on the 3rd-seed Boise State Broncos from the Mountain West in that contest in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30pm ET on ESPN.

New Year’s Day 2025 includes three college football games this year beginning at 1:00pm ET, and all three contests are College Football Playoff Quarterfinals — Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona State; Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon, and Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia.

Winners of the Sugar Bowl and Fiesta Bowl will meet in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, while the Rose and Peach winners will face off in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

The college football season concludes on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, with the two semifinal game winners squaring off in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

New Year’s Eve Bowl Games: 2024 schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024

ReliaQuest Bowl

(11) Alabama vs. Michigan

12:00pm ET | ESPN

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Louisville vs. Washington

2:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

Sun Bowl Stadium – El Paso, TX

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

(15) South Carolina vs. (20) Illinois

3:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN3

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

Kinder’s Texas Bowl

Baylor vs. LSU

3:30pm ET | ESPN

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

CFP Quarterfinal – Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

(6) Penn State vs. (3) Boise State

7:30pm ET | ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

