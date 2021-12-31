New Year’s Day bowl games 2022: Schedule, matchups, TV

The New Year’s Day bowl games 2022 schedule features five contests, including three College Football Playoff New Year’s Six games.

The college football bowl schedule on New Year’s Day kicks off at noon ET with the Penn State Nittany Lions of the Big Ten taking on the 21st-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks of the SEC in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The game will be televised by ESPN2.

One hour later at 1:00pm ET on ESPN, the ninth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys face the fifth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Vrbo Citrus Bowl also kicks off at 1:00pm ET and will be televised nationally by ABC. The 15th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes of the Big Ten will take on the 22nd-ranked Kentucky Wildcats of the SEC in that matchup at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

The Rose Bowl Game is up next at 5:00pm ET on ESPN. “The Granddaddy of Them All” features the 11th-ranked Utah Utes of the Pac-12 against the sixth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes of the Big Ten at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

New Year’s Day action concludes with the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8:45pm ET on ESPN. The seventh-ranked Baylor Bears play the eighth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in that contest at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

The 2021 college football season comes to a conclusion on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, with the College Football Playoff National Championship. The two semifinal game winners will square off at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., and the contest will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

NEW YEAR’S DAY BOWL GAMES 2022

Friday, Jan. 1, 2022

Outback Bowl

Penn State vs. (21) Arkansas

12:00pm ET | ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Buy Tickets

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

(9) Oklahoma State vs. (5) Notre Dame

1:00pm ET | ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Buy Tickets

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

(15) Iowa vs. (22) Kentucky

1:00pm ET | ABC

Camping World Stadium – Orlando, FL

Buy Tickets

Rose Bowl Game

(11) Utah vs. (6) Ohio State

8:00pm ET | ESPN

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

Buy Tickets

Allstate Sugar Bowl

(7) Baylor vs. (8) Ole Miss

8:00pm ET | ESPN

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Buy Tickets

Football Schedules