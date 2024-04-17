New Mexico State to play at Louisiana in 2030

The New Mexico State Aggies will play at the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns during the 2030 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

New Mexico State and Louisiana originally scheduled a home-and-home football series that was slated to be played during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Louisiana won the first contest in 2018 at home in Lafayette, La., 66-38, but the second contest was rescheduled for the 2020 season.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 contest in Las Cruces, N.M., was never played and has presumably been canceled.

Prior to the pandemic in June 2019, New Mexico State and Louisiana scheduled another home-and-home series that was supposed to be played in 2023 in Lafayette and in 2024 in Las Cruces. Neither of those contests were played after the Aggies joined Conference USA following five seasons as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent.

According to an amendment to the contract obtained from New Mexico State University by FBSchedules.com that was executed on Jan. 5, 2024, the two schools have agreed to cancel the games that were scheduled for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

New Mexico State has agreed to pay Louisiana a total of $225,000 for the cancellation. As further consideration for the cancellation of the series, New Mexico State has agreed to travel to play Louisiana in Lafayette, La., on Sept. 14, 2030.

The Aggies-Ragin’ Cajuns matchup in 2030 will mark the 12th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The series began in 1975 and Louisiana currently holds a one-game advantage at 6-5.

