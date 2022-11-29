New Mexico State adds Valparaiso to 2022 football schedule

The New Mexico State Aggies have added the Valparaiso Beacons to their 2022 football schedule, the school announced on Tuesday.

New Mexico State will host Valparaiso this Saturday (Dec. 3) at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M. The contest will kickoff at 3:00pm ET / 1:00pm MT and will air on FloFootball, Bally Sports Arizona, and Comcast New Mexico.

“When we got the phone call that New Mexico State was interested in the game, we knew this was a great opportunity for our program,” Valparaiso head coach Landon Fox said. “We talk to our team about how we’re going to play anybody, any place, any time. If you live by that motto and that’s something you believe in, it makes it a very easy decision when you get that phone call. If you have the opportunity to win the Pioneer Football League and get into postseason play, this gives you a preview of how you do it. Hopefully the opportunity to play in the FCS Playoffs comes for us sooner rather than later, and this gives us a way to prepare for that.”

The Aggies added the home game against Valparaiso after their contest against the San Jose State Spartans was canceled earlier this season due to the death of Spartan freshman running back Camdan McWright. New Mexico State reportedly reached out to other schools in search of a replacement game, including Nevada, Wyoming, and Virginia Tech.

New Mexico State, currently 5-6 overall, has already played a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent this season. Therefore, the game against the Valparaiso Beacons will not count towards bowl eligibility, but will allow the Aggies to play a sixth home game and have a Senior Day.

Since Valparaiso has already played 11 games this season, the NCAA had to approve a waiver in order for the game with New Mexico State to take place.

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, New Mexico State has also filed a waiver to compete in a post-season bowl game this season. The result of that filing has not yet been announced.

Football Schedules