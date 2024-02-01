New Mexico State adds Southeast Missouri, completes 2024 football schedule

The New Mexico State Aggies have added a home contest against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks, which completes their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Thursday.

New Mexico State will host Southeast Missouri at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

Southeast Missouri is a member of the Big South-OVC Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Redhawks finished the 2023 season 4-7 overall and 3-3 in conference play.

The matchup with Southeast Missouri was announced in conjunction with the release of New Mexico State’s complete CUSA football schedule for the 2024 season.

In other non-conference action in 2024, New Mexico State will visit the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 14 before hosting the in-state rival New Mexico Lobos two weeks later on Sept. 28. NM State’s non-conference schedule concludes with a trip to face the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 16.

Below is New Mexico State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 New Mexico State Football Schedule

08/31 – Southeast Missouri

09/07 – Liberty*

09/14 – at Fresno State

09/21 – at Sam Houston*

09/28 – New Mexico

10/09 – at Jax State* (Wed.)

10/15 – LA Tech* (Tue.)

10/29 – at FIU* (Tue.)

11/09 – Western Kentucky*

11/16 – at Texas A&M

11/23 – at Middle Tennessee*

11/30 – UTEP*

* CUSA contest.