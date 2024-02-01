2024 Conference USA football schedule announced

The 2024 Conference USA football schedule has been released. Conference play begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Sept. 7 with Liberty at New Mexico State.
The Kennesaw State Owls join Conference USA in 2024, which will bring the conference membership roster up to 10 schools. Kennesaw State will join existing CUSA members FIU, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, and WKU.
Top non-conference games for each CUSA team in 2024 include FIU at Indiana, Jacksonville State at Louisville, Louisiana at Kennesaw State, Liberty at Appalachian State, Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss, New Mexico State at Texas A&M, Sam Houston at UCF, UTEP at Tennessee, and WKU at Alabama.
The 2024 Conference USA Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 6 and will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).
All 2024 game dates are subject to change. The Conference USA TV schedule for the 2024 season will be announced later this spring.
2024 CUSA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
- 2024 FIU Football Schedule
- 2024 Jacksonville State Football Schedule
- 2024 Kennesaw State Football Schedule
- 2024 Liberty Football Schedule
- 2024 Louisiana Tech Football Schedule
- 2024 Middle Tennessee Football Schedule
- 2024 New Mexico State Football Schedule
- 2024 Sam Houston Football Schedule
- 2024 UTEP Football Schedule
- 2024 WKU Football Schedule
2024 Conference USA Football Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 31
FIU at Indiana
Coastal Carolina at Jax State
Kennesaw State at UTSA
Campbell at Liberty
Nicholls State at LA Tech
Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee
Southeast Missouri at New Mexico State
Sam Houston at Rice
UTEP at Nebraska
WKU at Alabama
Saturday, Sept. 7
Central Michigan at FIU
Jax State at Louisville
Louisiana at Kennesaw State
Liberty at New Mexico State
Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss
Sam Houston at UCF
Southern Utah at UTEP
Eastern Kentucky at WKU
Saturday, Sept. 14
FIU at Florida Atlantic
Jax State at Eastern Michigan
Kennesaw State at San Jose State
UTEP at Liberty
LA Tech at NC State
WKU at Middle Tennessee
New Mexico State at Fresno State
Hawaii at Sam Houston
Saturday, Sept. 21
Monmouth at FIU
Southern Miss at Jax State
East Carolina at Liberty
Tulsa at LA Tech
Duke at Middle Tennessee
New Mexico State at Sam Houston
UTEP at Colorado State
Toledo at WKU
Saturday, Sept. 28
LA Tech at FIU
UT-Martin at Kennesaw State
Liberty at Appalachian State
Middle Tennessee at Memphis
New Mexico at New Mexico State
Texas State at Sam Houston
WKU at Boston College
Thursday, Oct. 3
Sam Houston at UTEP
Friday, Oct. 4
Jax State at Kennesaw State
Wednesday, Oct. 9
FIU at Liberty
New Mexico State at Jax State
Thursday, Oct. 10
Middle Tennessee at LA Tech
UTEP at WKU
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee
LA Tech at New Mexico State
Wednesday, Oct. 16
FIU at UTEP
WKU at Sam Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sam Houston at FIU
UTEP at LA Tech
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Middle Tennessee at Jax State
Liberty at Kennesaw State
Tuesday, Oct. 29
New Mexico State at FIU
LA Tech at Sam Houston
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Jax State at Liberty
Kennesaw State at WKU
Saturday, Nov. 2
Middle Tennessee at UTEP
Saturday, Nov. 9
Jax State at LA Tech
Kennesaw State at UTEP
Liberty at Middle Tennessee
WKU at New Mexico State
Saturday, Nov. 16
FIU at Jax State
Sam Houston at Kennesaw State
Liberty at UMass
LA Tech at WKU
New Mexico State at Texas A&M
Saturday, Nov. 23
FIU at Kennesaw State
Sam Houston at Jax State
WKU at Liberty
LA Tech at Arkansas
New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee
UTEP at Tennessee
Saturday, Nov. 30
Middle Tennessee at FIU
Jax State at WKU
Kennesaw State at LA Tech
Liberty at Sam Houston
UTEP at New Mexico State
Friday, Dec. 6
CUSA Championship (CBSSN)
Wait New Mexico State added Southeast Missouri so that fills their schedule If Notre Dame and Army play each other as that’s reportedly being finalized, then that leaves Michigan State, SMU and Hawaii as only teams with a nonconference opening Hawaii can add two games though so maybe those 3 make a round-robin if both Spartans and Mustangs go to Hawaii
Maybe. But Michigan State can add an FCS team since they don’t currently have one scheduled.
I am curious as to why they only do week night games in October?
Part of the television contract. Gets them more exposure and TV revenue.
Go Louisiana Tech 2024!!! Go Delaware 2025!!!