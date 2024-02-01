search

2024 Conference USA football schedule announced

By Kevin Kelley - February 1, 2024
The 2024 Conference USA football schedule has been released. Conference play begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Sept. 7 with Liberty at New Mexico State.

The Kennesaw State Owls join Conference USA in 2024, which will bring the conference membership roster up to 10 schools. Kennesaw State will join existing CUSA members FIU, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, and WKU.

Top non-conference games for each CUSA team in 2024 include FIU at Indiana, Jacksonville State at Louisville, Louisiana at Kennesaw State, Liberty at Appalachian State, Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss, New Mexico State at Texas A&M, Sam Houston at UCF, UTEP at Tennessee, and WKU at Alabama.

The 2024 Conference USA Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 6 and will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

All 2024 game dates are subject to change. The Conference USA TV schedule for the 2024 season will be announced later this spring.

2024 CUSA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Saturday, Aug. 31
FIU at Indiana
Coastal Carolina at Jax State
Kennesaw State at UTSA
Campbell at Liberty
Nicholls State at LA Tech
Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee
Southeast Missouri at New Mexico State
Sam Houston at Rice
UTEP at Nebraska
WKU at Alabama

Saturday, Sept. 7
Central Michigan at FIU
Jax State at Louisville
Louisiana at Kennesaw State
Liberty at New Mexico State
Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss
Sam Houston at UCF
Southern Utah at UTEP
Eastern Kentucky at WKU

Saturday, Sept. 14
FIU at Florida Atlantic
Jax State at Eastern Michigan
Kennesaw State at San Jose State
UTEP at Liberty
LA Tech at NC State
WKU at Middle Tennessee
New Mexico State at Fresno State
Hawaii at Sam Houston

Saturday, Sept. 21
Monmouth at FIU
Southern Miss at Jax State
East Carolina at Liberty
Tulsa at LA Tech
Duke at Middle Tennessee
New Mexico State at Sam Houston
UTEP at Colorado State
Toledo at WKU

Saturday, Sept. 28
LA Tech at FIU
UT-Martin at Kennesaw State
Liberty at Appalachian State
Middle Tennessee at Memphis
New Mexico at New Mexico State
Texas State at Sam Houston
WKU at Boston College

Thursday, Oct. 3
Sam Houston at UTEP

Friday, Oct. 4
Jax State at Kennesaw State

Wednesday, Oct. 9
FIU at Liberty
New Mexico State at Jax State

Thursday, Oct. 10
Middle Tennessee at LA Tech
UTEP at WKU

Tuesday, Oct. 15
Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee
LA Tech at New Mexico State

Wednesday, Oct. 16
FIU at UTEP
WKU at Sam Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 22
Sam Houston at FIU
UTEP at LA Tech

Wednesday, Oct. 23
Middle Tennessee at Jax State
Liberty at Kennesaw State

Tuesday, Oct. 29
New Mexico State at FIU
LA Tech at Sam Houston

Wednesday, Oct. 30
Jax State at Liberty
Kennesaw State at WKU

Saturday, Nov. 2
Middle Tennessee at UTEP

Saturday, Nov. 9
Jax State at LA Tech
Kennesaw State at UTEP
Liberty at Middle Tennessee
WKU at New Mexico State

Saturday, Nov. 16
FIU at Jax State
Sam Houston at Kennesaw State
Liberty at UMass
LA Tech at WKU
New Mexico State at Texas A&M

Saturday, Nov. 23
FIU at Kennesaw State
Sam Houston at Jax State
WKU at Liberty
LA Tech at Arkansas
New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee
UTEP at Tennessee

Saturday, Nov. 30
Middle Tennessee at FIU
Jax State at WKU
Kennesaw State at LA Tech
Liberty at Sam Houston
UTEP at New Mexico State

Friday, Dec. 6
CUSA Championship (CBSSN)

Comments (5)

Wait New Mexico State added Southeast Missouri so that fills their schedule If Notre Dame and Army play each other as that’s reportedly being finalized, then that leaves Michigan State, SMU and Hawaii as only teams with a nonconference opening Hawaii can add two games though so maybe those 3 make a round-robin if both Spartans and Mustangs go to Hawaii

