2024 Conference USA football schedule announced

The 2024 Conference USA football schedule has been released. Conference play begins in Week Zero on Saturday, Sept. 7 with Liberty at New Mexico State.

The Kennesaw State Owls join Conference USA in 2024, which will bring the conference membership roster up to 10 schools. Kennesaw State will join existing CUSA members FIU, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Sam Houston, UTEP, and WKU.

Top non-conference games for each CUSA team in 2024 include FIU at Indiana, Jacksonville State at Louisville, Louisiana at Kennesaw State, Liberty at Appalachian State, Louisiana Tech at Arkansas, Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss, New Mexico State at Texas A&M, Sam Houston at UCF, UTEP at Tennessee, and WKU at Alabama.

The 2024 Conference USA Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 6 and will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

All 2024 game dates are subject to change. The Conference USA TV schedule for the 2024 season will be announced later this spring.

2024 CUSA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Saturday, Aug. 31

FIU at Indiana

Coastal Carolina at Jax State

Kennesaw State at UTSA

Campbell at Liberty

Nicholls State at LA Tech

Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee

Southeast Missouri at New Mexico State

Sam Houston at Rice

UTEP at Nebraska

WKU at Alabama

Saturday, Sept. 7

Central Michigan at FIU

Jax State at Louisville

Louisiana at Kennesaw State

Liberty at New Mexico State

Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss

Sam Houston at UCF

Southern Utah at UTEP

Eastern Kentucky at WKU

Saturday, Sept. 14

FIU at Florida Atlantic

Jax State at Eastern Michigan

Kennesaw State at San Jose State

UTEP at Liberty

LA Tech at NC State

WKU at Middle Tennessee

New Mexico State at Fresno State

Hawaii at Sam Houston

Saturday, Sept. 21

Monmouth at FIU

Southern Miss at Jax State

East Carolina at Liberty

Tulsa at LA Tech

Duke at Middle Tennessee

New Mexico State at Sam Houston

UTEP at Colorado State

Toledo at WKU

Saturday, Sept. 28

LA Tech at FIU

UT-Martin at Kennesaw State

Liberty at Appalachian State

Middle Tennessee at Memphis

New Mexico at New Mexico State

Texas State at Sam Houston

WKU at Boston College

Thursday, Oct. 3

Sam Houston at UTEP

Friday, Oct. 4

Jax State at Kennesaw State

Wednesday, Oct. 9

FIU at Liberty

New Mexico State at Jax State

Thursday, Oct. 10

Middle Tennessee at LA Tech

UTEP at WKU

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee

LA Tech at New Mexico State

Wednesday, Oct. 16

FIU at UTEP

WKU at Sam Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Sam Houston at FIU

UTEP at LA Tech

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Middle Tennessee at Jax State

Liberty at Kennesaw State

Tuesday, Oct. 29

New Mexico State at FIU

LA Tech at Sam Houston

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Jax State at Liberty

Kennesaw State at WKU

Saturday, Nov. 2

Middle Tennessee at UTEP

Saturday, Nov. 9

Jax State at LA Tech

Kennesaw State at UTEP

Liberty at Middle Tennessee

WKU at New Mexico State

Saturday, Nov. 16

FIU at Jax State

Sam Houston at Kennesaw State

Liberty at UMass

LA Tech at WKU

New Mexico State at Texas A&M

Saturday, Nov. 23

FIU at Kennesaw State

Sam Houston at Jax State

WKU at Liberty

LA Tech at Arkansas

New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee

UTEP at Tennessee

Saturday, Nov. 30

Middle Tennessee at FIU

Jax State at WKU

Kennesaw State at LA Tech

Liberty at Sam Houston

UTEP at New Mexico State

Friday, Dec. 6

CUSA Championship (CBSSN)