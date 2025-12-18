New Mexico, New Mexico State set football game dates through 2029

The New Mexico Lobos and the New Mexico State Aggies have set dates for their football games through the 2029 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

According to a copy of the contract obtained by FBSchedules.com from the University of New Mexico, New Mexico will travel to take on New Mexico State next season on Sept. 26, 2026 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M. The game will then shift to New Mexico’s University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M., on Sept. 25, 2027

The 2028 New Mexico-New Mexico State contest is slated for Sept. 16 in Las Cruces, while the 2029 contest returns to Albuquerque and is scheduled for Sept. 15.

New Mexico hosted New Mexico State earlier this season in Albuquerque on Sept. 27, and the Lobos emerged from that contest with a 38-20 victory over the Aggies.

New Mexico and New Mexico State meet annually in a rivalry game that is known as the Rio Grande Rivalry and the Battle of I-25. The Lobos and Aggies had played every season since 1945, but did not meet during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two schools first met on the gridiron in 1894 in Albuquerque and have squared off 115 times overall. The New Mexico Lobos currently hold a commanding advantage in the series, 75-35-5.

New Mexico qualified for a post-season bowl game for the first time since 2016 and will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., on Friday, Dec. 26. The game will be televised by ESPN at 4:30pm ET.

New Mexico State last qualified for a bowl game in 2023.

Rio Grande Rivalry

Sept. 26, 2026 – at New Mexico State

Sept. 25, 2027 – at New Mexico

Sept. 16, 2028 – at New Mexico State

Sept. 15, 2029 – at New Mexico

