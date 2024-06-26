New Mexico adds Northern Colorado to 2027 football schedule

The New Mexico Lobos have added the Northern Colorado Bears to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

New Mexico will host Northern Colorado at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Lobos will pay the Bears a $375,000 guarantee for the contest, according to a copy of the contract obtained from the University of Northern Colorado via a state public records request.

New Mexico and Northern Colorado’s only previous meetings on the gridiron came in the form of a home-and-home series more than 90 years ago. The Bears defeated the Lobos in both contests, winning 30-6 at home in Greeley, Colo., in 1932 and 6-0 on the road in Albuquerque in 1933.

Northern Colorado is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bears finished the 2023 season winless at 0-11 overall and 0-8 in Big Sky action. It was the first season under head coach Ed Lamb.

New Mexico has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for 2027 with the addition of Northern Colorado. The Lobos are also scheduled to play consecutive road contests against the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 11 and the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 18.

Although not official, New Mexico will likely host their in-state rival, the New Mexico State Aggies, as part of its non-conference slate.

The Lobos are the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Northern Colorado for the 2027 season. The Bears are also slated to host the Houston Christian Huskies on Sept. 18.

Northern Colorado now has a total of six future games scheduled against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. In addition to the New Mexico contest, Northern Colorado will visit Colorado State in 2024 and 2025, Wyoming in 2026, and Colorado in 2028 and 2031.

Football Schedules