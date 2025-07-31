New Hampshire, Long Island schedule football series for 2029, 2030

The New Hampshire Wildcats and Long Island Sharks have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract was obtained from the University of New Hampshire via a state public records request.

The series will begin with New Hampshire traveling to face Long Island at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium in Brookville, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The series will conclude the following season when the Wildcats host the Sharks at Wildcat Stadium in Durham, N.H., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030.

New Hampshire, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), and Long Island, a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC), have never met on the gridiron. The two schools are separated by about 286 miles.

The series is the first scheduled non-conference action for both teams for both the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

New Hampshire is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the North Carolina Central Eagles. The game is slated to kickoff at 6:00pm ET and will be streamed live via ESPN+.

LIU is also slated to kickoff the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, and the Sharks will face the Florida Gators in Gainesville, Fla. The game will be streamed live via SEC Network+ and ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET.

Football Schedules

New Hampshire Football Schedule

LIU Football Schedule