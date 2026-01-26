New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks to meet in Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are headed to Super Bowl LX after winning their respective conference championship games on Sunday.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Patriots edged the Denver Broncos 10-7 in a snowy, wind‑whipped battle in Denver. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye provided the game’s only touchdown on a six‑yard keeper in the second quarter, giving New England just enough offense on a day dominated by defense and weather. Kicker Andy Borregales added a 23‑yard field goal in the third quarter, which ultimately stood as the deciding points.

Over in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks outlasted the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in a high‑scoring matchup. Sam Darnold delivered one of the best performances of his career, completing 25 of 36 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring strikes went to Jaxon Smith‑Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and Jake Bobo, while Kenneth Walker III added a rushing touchdown and 62 yards on the ground.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford kept Los Angeles in the fight with 374 yards and three touchdown passes of his own, but Seattle’s late defensive stand sealed the victory.

Super Bowl LX kicks off Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS



Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026

AFC Championship Game

(2) New England 10, (1) Denver 7

NFC Championship Game

(1) Seattle 31, (5) LA Rams 27

SUPER BOWL LX

Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026

Seattle vs. New England

6:30pm ET | NBC

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

