Nevada, Western Kentucky schedule football series for 2025, 2026

The Nevada Wolf Pack and Western Kentucky (WKU) Hilltoppers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Western Kentucky University was obtained from the University of Nevada, Reno, via a state public records request. The contract was executed on September 12, 2024.

In the first game of the series, Nevada will travel to take on Western Kentucky at Houchens Industries–L. T. Smith Stadium at Jimmy Feix Field in Bowling Green, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The Wolf Pack will host the Hilltoppers the following season at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, which will conclude the two-game series.

Nevada, a member of the Mountain West Conference, and Western Kentucky, a member of Conference USA, have never squared off on the gridiron.

With the addition of Western Kentucky, Nevada has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2025. The Wolf Pack are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Aug. 30 before hosting consecutive games in Reno against the Sacramento State Hornets on Sept. 6 and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sept. 13.

Nevada’s non-conference slate in 2026 also features a road contest at the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 19 and a return trip to face Middle Tennessee on Sept. 26.

Western Kentucky is currently scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the North Alabama Lions on Aug. 30. The Hilltoppers also have road games scheduled at the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 6 and the LSU Tigers on Nov. 22.

In 2026, Western Kentucky’s only other schedule contest is on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 12.

