Nevada, Utah State schedule football series for 2027, 2029

The Nevada Wolf Pack and Utah State Aggies have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2029 seasons, the schools announced Monday.

The series opens on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027, when Nevada travels to Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah, to face Utah State. Two seasons later, the matchup takes place in Nevada, with the Wolf Pack hosting the Aggies at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029.

Nevada, a member of the Mountain West Conference, and Utah State, now representing the Pac-12 Conference, first met in 1904 and have played 28 times. Their most recent meeting came in 2025, when the Aggies earned a 51-14 win in Logan, but Nevada maintains a 10-game advantage in the overall series, 19-9.

With Utah State added to the slate, Nevada’s 2027 non-conference schedule now consists of three contests. The Wolf Pack open the season against Idaho State on Sept. 4 before visiting USC on Sept. 11.

Nevada’s 2029 schedule also features two other confirmed non-league matchups: a visit to Nebraska on Sept. 1 and a road date with Kansas on Sept. 15.

For Utah State, the addition of Nevada gives the Aggies two non-conference opponents for 2027. Utah State is slated to open the season at Oklahoma on Sept. 4.

The Aggies also have one additional non-conference game scheduled for 2029: a road trip to Oregon on Sept. 15.

