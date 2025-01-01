Nevada adds Montana State to 2026 football schedule

The Nevada Wolf Pack have added the Montana State Bobcats to their 2026 football schedule, it was announced Tuesday.

Nevada will host Montana State at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. The game will mark the first meeting between the two schools since 1996.

The 2026 Nevada-Montana State contest will also mark the 19th overall meeting between the two schools is a series that began in 1946. Nevada currently owns a four-game winning streak over Montana State and holds a 12-6 advantage in the series.

Montana State is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bobcats won the Big Sky championship in 2024 and will face the North Dakota State Bison in the Division I National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

With the addition of Montana State, Nevada has completed its non-conference schedule for the 2026 season. The Wolf Pack are scheduled to open the season at home against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sept. 5. Other opponents include the UCLA Bruins on Sept. 19 and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sept. 26, both on the road.

Nevada is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Montana State for the 2026 season.

The Bobcats also know their Big Sky opponents for the 2026 season. Montana State will host Cal Poly, Northern Arizona, Portland State, and Montana and will travel to Eastern Washington, Idaho, Sacramento State, and Weber State.

Football Schedules