Nebraska adds Northern Iowa to 2024 football schedule

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have added the Northern Iowa Panthers to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with the University of Nebraska was obtained from the University of Northern Iowa via a state public records request.

Nebraska will host Northern Iowa at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The Cornhuskers will pay the Panthers a $600,000 guarantee for playing the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Northern Iowa is currently a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Panthers have won 33 conference titles in their history, most recently in 2011 after finishing 7-1 in MVFC play (10-3 overall).

With the addition of Northern Iowa, Nebraska has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. The Cornhuskers are scheduled to open the season at home against the UTEP Miners on Aug. 31 and will also host the Colorado Buffaloes on Sept. 7.

Northern Iowa now has three opponent for its 2024 non-conference slate and can add a fourth. The Panthers’ road game at Nebraska will be sandwiched by a pair of road contests at the St. Thomas Tommies on Sept. 7 and at the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Sept. 21.

