The Nebraska Cornhuskers have added the Nevada Wolf Pack to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Nevada, Reno, was obtained from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln via a state public records request.

Nebraska will host Nevada at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. For playing the game, the Wolf Pack will receive a $1.6 million guarantee from the Cornhuskers.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Nevada Wolf Pack have met only once on the football field, on September 1, 2007, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Cornhuskers dominated the game, securing a decisive 52-10 victory over the Wolf Pack. This remains the sole matchup between the two programs, until the two programs reconnect in 2029.

Nevada is currently a member of the Mountain West Conference and is not among the five schools that are departing to join the rebuilding Pac-12 Conference next year.

Nebraska’s non-conference football schedule in 2029 also includes a game on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 15. That contest is part of a home-and-home series that concludes the following season on Sept. 14, 2030 in Lincoln.

Nevada now has three non-conference opponents lined up for the 2029 season. Other opposition on the docket are the UTEP Miners on Sept. 8, which is a contest rescheduled from the 2020 COVID season, and the Kansas Jayhawks on the road on Sept. 15.

Looking at this upcoming season, Nebraska is set to return to the gridiron on Thursday, Aug. 28 against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Battle Sports Kansas City Classic at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be televised by ESPN at 9:00pm ET / 8:00pm CT.

Nevada has a tough road test to open its campaign, facing the Coaches Poll’s top-ranked team, the Penn State Nittany Lions, on Saturday, Aug. 30. Kickoff is slated for 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT and the game will air on CBS and Paramount+.

