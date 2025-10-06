NDSU, Stony Brook schedule football series for 2028, 2030

The North Dakota State (NDSU) Bison and Stony Brook Seawolves have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2030 seasons, both schools announced Monday.

In the first game of the series, North Dakota State will travel to face Stony Brook at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook, N.Y., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. Two seasons later, the Bison will host the Seawolves at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030.

The 2028 matchup between North Dakota State and Stony Brook will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

North Dakota State is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), while Stony Brook competes in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). The Bison have claimed 18 national championships and 38 conference titles. Stony Brook has never won a national championship, but does have five conference championships.

Stony Brook is the fourth and final scheduled non-conference opponent for North Dakota State in 2028. The Bison are scheduled to open the season at home against the UIW Cardinals on Aug. 26 before traveling to face the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 2. A home tilt against the UC Davis Aggies is slated for Sept. 9.

North Dakota State is the second known non-conference opponent for Stony Brook’s 2028 slate. One week prior to hosting the Bison, the Seawolves are slated to visit the Buffalo Bulls on Sept. 9.

