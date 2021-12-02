NCAA adds 42nd game to 2021-22 bowl schedule, per report

The NCAA has added a 42nd game to the 2021-22 college football bowl schedule, per a report from Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

The college football bowl schedule previously featured 41 bowl games plus the two College Football Playoff Semifinal contests and the College Football National Championship.

The newly added game will be played in Texas and is “expected” to be televised by an ESPN network, according to the report. The contest will feature teams from Group of Five conferences (American, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, and/or Sun Belt).

With 84 teams eligible to play in a bowl game this season, all 84 will now automatically receive a bid. Previously, one team from a group that includes Ball State, Hawaii, Miami (Ohio), North Texas, Old Dominion, and Wyoming would not have appeared in a postseason bowl game.

The 2021-22 college football bowl schedule is scheduled to kick off on Friday, Dec. 17 with two contests. The Bahamas Bowl is first at 12:00pm ET on ESPN and it will feature a matchup between Middle Tennessee and Toledo. That game is followed by the Cure Bowl at 6:00pm ET on ESPN2.

The College Football Playoff semifinal games this season will take place on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Hosts in 2021 are the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., and the game will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

Football Schedules

